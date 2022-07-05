Calamidade FGTS withdrawal pays R$ 6,220: find out who receives it?

Residents of municipalities affected by heavy rains, where a state of emergency was decreed, are entitled to the calamity looting of the FGTS. Check out!

Caixa Econômica Federal will make available the calamity withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for people affected by an Emergency Situation or State of Public Calamity, registered by the Civil Defense and recognized by the Federal Government, which will be awarded with R$ 6,220.00.

Who is entitled?

Workers residing in municipalities affected by heavy rains in recent months, where a state of emergency was declared, will be able to withdraw the amounts. Thus, to make the withdrawal, you must have a positive balance in the active and inactive FGTS accounts and not have withdrawn for the same reason in a period less than 12 months.

In this way, residents of the following cities will be covered:

Espírito Santo: Bom Jesus do Norte and São Miguel da Palha;

Minas Gerais: Aimorés, Cataguases, Mateus Leme, Muriaé and Santo Antônio do Amparo;

Pernambuco: Jaboatão dos Guararapes and Recife;

Rio de Janeiro: Angra dos Reis, Aperibé, Belford Roxo, Bom Jesus do Itabapoana, Cambuci, Itaocara, Mesquita, Miracema, Nova Iguaçu, Paraty and Queimados;

Santa Catarina: Içara and Tubarão;

São Paulo: Avaré, Campo Limpo Paulista, Capivari, Embu das Artes, Franco da Rocha, Jaú and Monte Mor.

Public calamity situations

The following situations are classified as public calamities:

flooding;​

Floods or gradual inundations;

Flash floods or flash floods;

Coastal floods caused by the sudden invasion of the sea;​

hailstorms;

Tornadoes and waterspouts;

Windstorms or storms;

Very intense windstorms or extratropical cyclones;​

Extremely intense windstorms, hurricanes, typhoons or tropical cyclones.

How to make the withdrawal?

There is no need to go to a Caixa branch. The request can be made through the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS):

Enter the FGTS application;

Click on “My withdrawals”;

Select “Other withdrawal situations”;

Click on “Public calamity”;

Inform the municipality in which you reside;

Forward the requested documents;

Select the option to credit the amount to a Caixa account or any other bank and send the request;

If approved, the term for crediting the account is five working days and the term for withdrawal is up to 60 days.

