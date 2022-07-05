Captain America’s New Shield Almost Had Unprecedented MCU Power

As much as our beloved Steve Rogers is no longer wearing the Captain America uniform in the MCU, his shield and cloak are properly (and very well) passed on to Sam Wilson.

Steve Rogers’ successor finally agreed to carry on the legacy as the new Captain America at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldierthe second series from Marvel Studios on Disney Plus.

In the final episode we had the honor of witnessing Sam Wilson dressed as Captain America fighting enemies, using the traditional shield and flying like the Falcon.

But there is a curious fact recently revealed by Marvel: the shield almost had unprecedented power! Concept development illustrator Wesley Burt revealed some alternate abilities that Sam Wilson’s new Captain America shield would have had.

The artist told how he was “looking for a way to minimally add an element to the shield”:

“Ryan [Meinerding] asked some of the departments [de Desenvolvimento Visual] to take a little time and think of some new ways for Sam to use the shield, more specific to him and his own physicality with it… when I was thinking about the rim piece of technology, I was looking for a way to minimally add an element to the shield to not distract too much from the shield itself, but still make it look like it could have a believable tech addition and hint at Wakanda upgrades before seeing them used.”

In addition, Burt also wanted to improve and “emphasize the defensive nature of the shield itself”which led him to the idea of ​​incorporating “the various shield technologies used by the Border Tribe and their blue energy shields… [e o] large camouflage shield around Wakanda itself”:

“I also wanted to think of other ways that could emphasize the defensive nature of the shield itself and not just look for new ways to use it as a weapon. I immediately thought of the various shield technologies used by the Border Tribe and their blue caped shields, as well as the large camouflage shield around Wakanda, as a starting point for how it could be implemented here…”

A version of this Wakanda shield technology add-on included “rim pieces shooting out and filling to create a greater protective energy barrier”:

