Cassio shows confidence and sees Timon ready; Look

Ten years after being champion of the Libertadores over Boca Juniors, goalkeeper Cássio tomorrow (5) will meet his Argentine opponent in yet another decision. Even with important absences and having to win in Argentina, the Corinthians idol shows confidence in qualifying for the quarterfinals.

“We’ve never had any doubts about where we can go, that we can qualify. We’re prepared, we work and we try to adjust some situations. It’s positive. Fortunately, some players managed to recover and will be able to travel with us; those who won’t try to be with the team until the Last minute. We’re ready. It’s a decision, a big game. In knockout, there’s not much to choose or talk about, it’s going to battle”, summarized the goalkeeper in a statement released today (4) by the club on social networks ( watch below).

The goalkeeper has been with Corinthians for a decade and, with 598 games for the club, he is just one away from becoming the fourth player in history to have worn the white shirt the most times. He should overtake Zé Maria at Bombonera and is also close to Ronaldo Giovanelli (602) and Luizinho, the Little Thumb (606). On decision day, however, Cássio has the same anxiety as ten years ago.

“We’ve been maturing, evolving. This is part of the player’s routine, but when I lose that, it’s time to close the cycle. [diferença] from playing a game at Bombonera to playing a game at Paulista: dedication and commitment have to be equal”, explains the goalkeeper.

Cássio has everything to be a starter for Corinthians against Boca Juniors, starting at 21:30 (Brasília time) tomorrow (5), at Bombonera, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Whoever wins qualifies, and a draw takes everything to penalties, without extra time.

