Cell phones with 5G: see the list of devices approved by Anatel | Technology

In a second stage, the new generation of mobile internet should reach São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa. The forecast is that 5G will reach all Brazilian capitals by September 29.

The initial expectation was that the technology would reach these locations by July 31, but the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) extended the deadline to September due to logistical difficulties for importing equipment.

The agency provides a list of smartphones compatible with the technology and approved in Brazil (see list).

Only approved appliances can be used in the country.

According to the agency, users should check the list of models before buying a new cell phone and check the Anatel approval seal located on the cell phone or in the manual.

Check the list of 5G cell phones approved by Anatel and the prices found on the manufacturers’ websites:

iPhone SE (3rd generation) – from R$4,199.00;

iPhone 12 mini – from R$5,505.00;

iPhone 12 – from BRL 6,499.00;

iPhone 12 Pro – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

iPhone 12 Pro Max – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

iPhone 13 mini – from BRL 6,374.00;

iPhone 13 – from BRL 7,599.00;

iPhone 13 Pro – from R$9,176.00;

iPhone 13 Pro Max – from R$ 10,142.00.

Galaxy A13 – BRL 1,399.08;

Galaxy A73 5G – BRL 2,999.00;

Galaxy A22 5G – BRL 1,799.07;

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – BRL 2,554.44;

Galaxy A32 5G – BRL 2099.00;

Galaxy A52 5G – BRL 1,699.00;

Galaxy A52s 5G – BRL 1,799.00;

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – BRL 4,999.00;

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – BRL 10,619.10;

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Galaxy S21 5G – BRL 4,499.00;

Galaxy S21+ 5G – BRL 3,599.10;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – BRL 4,949.10;

Galaxy S22 – BRL 6,299.10;

Galaxy S22 Ultra – BRL 8,549.10;

Galaxy M52 5G – BRL 1,887.78;

Galaxy M53 5G – BRL 2,699.00;

Galaxy Note 20 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price.

Moto G 5G Plus – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Moto G 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Moto G50 5G – BRL 1,439.10;

Moto G71 5G – R$ 1,999.00;

Moto G100 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Moto G200 5G – BRL 3,499.00;

Motorola Edge – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Motorola Edge 20 – BRL 2,124.15;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite – R$ 1,979.00;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro – R$ 3,149.10;

Motorola Edge 30 – R$ 3,599.10.

Mi 10T Pro – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Mi 10T – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Mi 11 – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Mi 12 Pro 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Xiaomi 12 Lite – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Xiaomi 12 – BRL 8,739.99;

Poco F3 – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Poco M3 Pro 5G – BRL 2,759.99;

Poco M4 Pro 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Poco X4 Pro 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Redmi Note 10 5G – BRL 2,575.99;

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – BRL 3,679.99;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G – R$ 3,679.99.

Zenfone 8 – BRL 3,599.10;

Zenfone 8 Flip – R$ 4,949.10;

ROG Phone 5 – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

ROG Phone 5s – BRL 4,949.10;

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Master

Realme 9 Pro+

TCL 20 Pro 5G – BRL 1,899.00.

