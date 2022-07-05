Chris Evans to work with Emily Blunt on new Netflix movie

exclusive report of deadline Reveals Chris Evans Is In Final Stages Of Starring Negotiations Pain Hustlers alongside Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place).
Netflix recently acquired the feature film rights, with an estimated deal worth $50 million.
Evans is extending his collaboration with the platform after playing Lloyd in The Hidden Agent.
David Yatesknown for his work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, will direct, in what is described as being in the vein of the wolf of Wall Street and The big bet.
Blunt will play Liza, “a high school dropout who lands a job with a pharmaceutical start-up in a downtown Florida mall. Liza’s charm, courage and drive catapult her into her enterprise, putting her at the top of the market, where she soon finds herself inside a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.”
Hollywood Newcomer, Wells Tower is responsible for the script, while Lawrence Gray produces through your banner gray Matter Productionsalong with Yates at Wychwood Pictures.
Principal photography is expected to begin in August.
The acquisition of this feature film follows the release of the platform’s first quarter results, which saw a drop of 200,000 subscribers.
In addition, another 2 million cancellations are forecast to occur in the second quarter.