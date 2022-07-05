Companies suspected of financial pyramid with bitcoins come into the police’s crosshairs; learn how to protect yourself | National Journal

Police and consumer protection agencies have seen an explosion in complaints about financial pyramids in recent months.

THE promise of a return of 2 to 5% per month, much higher than the market average, attracted Silvio Charles Martins Alves to the world of cryptocurrencies. In 2017, the musician from Rio de Janeiro invested BRL 20,000 in a portfolio offered by a brokerage firm in São Paulo. The business looked so good that he recommended it to friends and decided to invest more.

“After a year and a half more or less, when my mother died in 2019 and I received a value from my mother, I added the value that my mother left for me. In this case, totaling R$ 340 thousand”, she says.

In December of last year, Silvio and the other 3,800 clients of MSK Operações e Investimentos were surprised by a statement. In the message, the company announced the end of part of its operations and committed to returning investors’ money in ten monthly installments, starting in January of this year. Customers say that so far, seven months later, they haven’t received a penny.

“Zero money. I have absolutely nothing, except the money I’m currently working on”, says Silvio.

Fraudulent investments have already made 11% of Brazilians lose money, says survey

See tips on how to invest and not fall into a scam like pyramid schemes

Figures from the São Paulo Procon show the size of the damage caused by MSK. From 2021 onwards, complaints against the company jumped from 39 to 1,159, and the amounts charged add up to more than BRL 200 million.

The Civil Police of São Paulo also opened an investigation to investigate the company’s conduct. The suspicion is that MSK has set up a financial pyramid scheme, which depends on the arrival of more and more participants, until it becomes unsustainable. The investigators’ goal now is to find out where all that money went and get it back to customers.

The company defends itself. In a bankruptcy filing filed in April, MSK claimed that it has been facing a serious financial crisis since the second half of 2021 and that, to make matters worse, a former director illegally appropriated part of the cryptocurrencies.

A cryptocurrency is a type of money – like the other currencies we live with – with the difference that it is fully digital. The global cryptocurrency market emerged in 2009 and is going through its biggest crisis. Rising interest rates and rising inflation in several countries, especially after the start of the war in Ukraine, dried up investments.

Bitcoin, the most traded asset within the cryptocurrency universe, reached its peak in November last year: almost $70,000. Today the coin is not worth even a third of that.

The cryptocurrency market is not yet regulated in Brazil. In April, the Senate passed a bill that sets out rules for operations and penalties for fraudsters. The text is now with the deputies.

Finance professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas William Eid has a Simple tip for those who want to make money without running the risk of losing everything.

“Investors must always be suspicious, especially of very generous offers. We have that old saying: ‘When alms are too much, the saint is suspicious’. He is always suspicious. There is no point in going after a return of 15% per month, if the average returns are 1% or 1.5% or 0.8%, as is the case with fixed income in Brazil. People need to understand that, to save money, to have good investments, you need discipline, knowledge”, he guides.