Couture 2023: 5 highlights from the first day of shows | Fashion

The fall/winter 2023 haute couture season has begun! The most exuberant and luxurious fashion week on the planet started last Monday (4th), and continues until Wednesday (6th). During these dates, brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more, share with the world the fruit of inspirations that result in pieces made to measure, manually, and that are not usually sold. In other words, they honor the idea that fashion is indeed a work of art, made to be admired, reflected on, and causing an irreversible effect for those passionate about this world. To start the season off on the right foot, we’ve separated 5 highlights from the first day of parades for you to stay in the loop. Come closer!

The surreal is in the details

It’s not for nothing that Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli has been the darling of the fashion world for some time, and specifically the highlight of the haute couture week, which this season opened on Monday morning. (4) in Paris.

If fashion and haute couture, in particular, must move, and remember that fashion is indeed a form of artistic expression, Schiaparelli continues to do this like no one else. These days, anyone would agree: it’s rare, very rare, when a parade makes you stop, think, feel, in fact, love something. Roseberry reinforces, by creating pieces with impeccable patterns, cuts, and details, made with the main objective of being “beautiful things”, as she stated about the collection, that in a world that is constantly turned upside down, presentations like this prove that the best view to have your head high is to have your feet on the ground.

The Tree of Life by Olesia Trofymenko

A few months ago, the world turned its attention to Ukraine, and the country’s sad conflict with Russia. In addition to following the news, art, including fashion, also looked for a way to bring attention to the war, as was the case with protests that took place outside Fashion Weeks around the world, and also, at shows, such as Balenciaga’s spring/summer.

Who enters the list now is Dior, but this time, making art inspired by art itself. Let’s explain: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s main inspiration for the collection is the work of the Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, who uses photography and embroidery in her works. More specifically, Maria decided to bring the tree of life, a frequent symbol in Olesia’s works, which crosses cultures and religions, to stamp the collection. Her trademark was immortalized in practically all the pieces of the parade, that brought the romantic and fluid aura typical of Chiuri. Trofymenko’s touch was also present in the scenography of the space that hosted the presentation.

It is worth remembering that all the clothes in the collection are signed by artists from the Chanakya school of artisans, in Mumbai, India, who teach how women can become a master craftsman in the country, a position traditionally intended only for men. The institution’s students also work for brands such as Balenciaga and Gucci.

If you’re here, chances are you’ve watched the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” a few times and you certainly remember Miranda Priestly’s iconic phrase, interpreted by Meryl Streep: “Flowers for spring? Amazing!”. Now, nobody said nothing about flowers for autumn and winter, right? Correct!

And it was exactly This is what the creative directors of some of the first day of haute couture 2023 shows did. From Elsa Schiaparelli’s love for flowers, to the embroidered petals that seemed to fall under the pieces of Rahul Mishra’s collection, it seems that floral is with everything, and in all its forms: in Schiaparelli’s 3D surrealism, in Dior’s delicate flowers, the large, bright flowers of Rahul Mishra, and the beautiful and surprising touches of Vaishali S. flourished!

It’s a party on Giambattista Valli’s catwalk! Completing ten years in the haute couture calendar, the collection arrived in a celebratory mood, with feathers, sparkles, and pieces with a lot of volume. The highlight goes to a detail that, if you’re good at observations, you’ve seen elsewhere: bows! The variations appeared in several pieces presented on the catwalk. You can bet the trend is right!

What would fashion week shows be without our favorite celebrities? This couture season was certainly no different. The day started in the front row of Schiaparelli. And what a line! Anitta, Rita Ora, CL, Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson formed a very powerful union to check out the brand’s show. Later, Julia Fox closed the Padou show, and soon after, sat next to the singer Sevdaliza in the Iris van Herpen show. Just legends, right?

