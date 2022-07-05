Cruzeiro is close to accumulating around R$ 1 million with Éderson steering wheel | cruise

Cruzeiro is about to snap up another amount for a new transfer involving midfielder Éderson, who was at the club between 2018 and 2019. thousand.

Éderson is close to being sold by Salernitana to Atalanta. In the negotiation, which also involves a player from the new team, the payment is around 15 million euros (about R$ 82 million).

For having participated in the formation of Éderson, Cruzeiro is entitled to 0.79% of the value, according to the solidarity mechanism, which transfers slices of national and international negotiations to training clubs. Thus, the Minas Gerais team would be entitled to R$ 647 thousand for the deal.

At the beginning of the year, Cruzeiro had already secured a slice of Éderson’s negotiation for Salernitana, in a sale made by Corinthians. At the time, Raposa took around R$ 350 thousand. Together, the two transactions total around R$ 1 million.

Éderson finished his youth training at Cruzeiro and played his first year as a professional at the club from Minas Gerais, participating in the relegation campaign in 2019.

At Raposa, Éderson was seen as one of the main pieces in the rebuilding of the team in 2020, but he sued Raposa in the Labor Court in January of that year. In February, he entered into an agreement with the board and settled with Fortaleza, later being negotiated with Corinthians.

