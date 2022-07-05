Cruzeiro says ex-Grmio uses Toca II structure to treat injury

photo: Instagram/Play Juan Christian wore the Grmio shirt in the second half of 2021

The presence of Juan Christian at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (5th), generated speculation about the likely signing of the striker by Cruzeiro. However, the celestial club tried to explain the situation of the 21-year-old player.

The Celestial Club said the report that the young man is using the Cruzeiro structure to treat a lesion in the pubis and make the physical transition. Juan was last at Al Hamriyah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Juan did part of his training at Athletico-PR, a team in which he played with Jaj. In 2020, he transferred to Azuriz, from Paran, a company-club that has left-back Marcelo as one of the investors.

Already in 2021, the striker wore the shirt of the aspiring team (under-23) of Grmio on 27 occasions – with three goals scored. Tricolor was champion of the Brazilian Championship of the category.

Possible reinforcement?

From the moment Jaj published the images, the report by supersports sought out two members of Juan’s staff, who discussed a possible agreement with Cruzeiro.

The intermediary responsible for the forward’s transfer to the United Arab Emirates club, earlier this year, also stated that he could not comment on the matter.

However, nothing prevents, after the recovery of the lesion in the pubis, the player is integrated to the group of Cruzeiro. The transfer window will open on the 18th.

For the season’s sequel, Cruzeiro has already sent the signings of defender Lus Felipe, who was at PSV; midfielder Fernando Henrique, ex-Grmio, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, who was last at Famalico, in Portugal.