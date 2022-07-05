Cult members arrested for death of diabetic girl banned from taking insulin

Miss Elizabeth Struhs, age 8, died in January of this year; Parents were members of an extremist sect in Australia – Photo: Reproduction

Twelve members of a religious sect in Queensland, Australia, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of 8-year-old Elizabeth Struhs in January this year. Elizabeth had diabetes and was denied insulin doses, according to police. The case took place in the city of Toowoomba.

The young woman’s older sister described the group her parents were a part of as a “fear-fueled” cult that took religion to its extremes. According to the local newspaper Courrier Mail, members of the group believed the girl would be resurrected.

Earlier this year, the girl’s father and mother, Jason and Kerrie Struhs, had already been charged with murder, torture and failure to provide basic necessities, in the investigations into the young woman’s death. They are trapped.

The new twelve accused of involvement in Elizabeth’s death range in age from 19 to 64. According to a statement from Queensland Police, members of the group knew about the child’s health problems, but did not seek medical help.

The parents and members of the sect would only have prayed for the young woman’s recovery, and the authorities were not called until the day after she died.

“In my 40 years on the force, I’ve never faced an issue like this,” Detective Garry Watts said.