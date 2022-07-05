Deleted Scene Reveals Stephen Strange Stayed With Christine in Another Multiverse

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which premiered this May, serves as a continuation of the story events featured in ‘WandaVision’, ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ and ‘Loki’ (season 1).

The film marks the returns of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams, alongside Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

The film also opens the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debuts of Xochitl Gomez, such as America Chavez; Patrick Stewart, as a variant of Professor Charles Xavier; and John Krasinski as Reed Richards, the latter of whom served in the Illuminati group alongside Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi and received generally positive reviews when it was released in May. The film was a box office success, grossing over $943 million, making it the highest grossing film of 2022 so far.

Entertainment portal IGN revealed that a deleted scene from the film. The video features new footage of Stephen and Christine as they give an interview about the Strange Palmer Method, a surgical technique the two created to allow paralyzed patients to walk again. Check out the deleted scene below:

Well, there are some interesting details in the scene. The Palmer-Strange technique was portrayed in the first film with an apparent joke between Stephen and Christine, with the former showing his arrogance by suggesting that his last name be first in the technique and not the other way around. Given that Stephen’s car accident took place shortly after that conversation in the first film, it seems doubtful that the two would have given an interview about the technique.

While Stephen continues to show signs of arrogance on Earth-616 (first film), Stephen’s behavior in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, perhaps the interview, may have taken place on Earth-838 where the Illuminati are.