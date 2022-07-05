Dennis calls Flamengo director and Grêmio insists on Rodinei

Dénis Abrahão confirms that he spoke on the phone with Bruno Spindel, director of Flamengo. He doesn’t say exactly why, but the information behind the scenes is that Grêmio’s board still dreams of the chance to hire Rodinei for the right-back.

The point is that Flamengo still hasn’t managed to hire another full-back. They are only with Matheuzinho and Rodinei. Isla left and Montiel, ex-River, is not being released by Sevilla.

This is what prevents a release. Fla is not getting another name. In the last few hours, even William, ex-Inter, was aired in the carioca press. But no one has come yet. And, if you don’t get another winger, there’s no way to negotiate Rodinei with any other team.

With a relatively low salary, around R$250,000, and at the end of his contract at Flamengo, he is one of the most viable sides in the transfer market. Hence, the grêmio insistence.

Flamengo even accepts to talk about a departure, but needs to hire someone else to take his place. They are on the market.

Here, they came to the conclusion that Edilson no longer has the physique to withstand the matches and Rodrigo Ferreira doesn’t have the technical level to be a starter. Therefore, he has to go out and find another wingman.