Dior makes folklore in Paris haute couture, riffs in Ukrainian art

Images of traditional embroidery and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior’s celebrity-studded tribute to Ukraine on Monday as the start of four days of Paris Haute Couture Week.

The setting, by Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, was the starting point for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who returned this season to the atelier’s needle-and-thread. She created a collection rich in embroidery, with riffs from Eastern European styles, which the house said was also a message of dialogue and cultural support – that could imagine a “better tomorrow”.

The news agency “Associated Press” detailed the topics that will be addressed at this event:

DIOR CRAFTS

A reduced vibe welcomed celebrity guests including Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver inside a scented annex of the Left Bank Rodin Museum.

Dior’s famed atelier has renounced its sequined razzmatazz to make crafts the center of attention this fall for an organic display of earthy-toned dresses and the occasional soft glow.

Whatever this show lacks in energy, it makes up for in detail. Chiuri channeled the “tree of life” the leitmotiv in Trofymenko’s art, evoking roots and branches in long, loose folk dresses or in stiff, cropped ethnic jackets embroidered in silks and cotton threads and threads.

In an almost poetic touch, patches of braided braids, in bronze guipure, on full skirts seemed to resemble the morning dew shimmering on the foliage.

However, despite its precise execution, there was little new in the exhaustive collection of 68 pieces. At times, Chiuri seemed to resort to the Renaissance styles that defined her tenure at Valentino from 2008 to 2016, such as tight round collars, long royal gowns and flowing bishop sleeves.

Still, there were a few standout looks, like a tight-waisted black dress with a white lace bib that resembled a rebellious nun who had had enough of the convent.

HIDE AND REVEAL BY SCHIAPARELLI

Wide-brimmed hats covered their faces through the dusty, smudged lighting. The torsos peeked out as parts of the belly were cut into a ribbed undergarment that resembled human flesh.

The house’s American designer Daniel Roseberry explored sensuality – and cover-up – in a largely thoughtful display that veered off towards the end.

The collection featured dark, archetypal couture. Voluminous satin skirts fluttered in all directions, capturing the gravity-free feel of a Renaissance painting.

But there were also many peculiarities in reference to the eccentric founder of the Italian house, Elsa Schiaparelli, whose heyday came between the two World Wars.

Two huge earrings made from bunches of golden grapes cascaded down to cover the bare-chested model’s nipples. In the center of a quilted zigzag top were two whimsical breasts of molded fabric.

In keeping with company tradition, a 1948 poll of Americans placed Elsa Schiaparelli at the top of its list of the most famous French people. But they still couldn’t pronounce her name – the “Sch” is difficult, as in “school”.

Roseberry is on its way to making the house so famous once again.

“SHOCKING” EXHIBITION

The Schiaparelli couture show was held at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs to mark a new retrospective at the museum in honor of the late great couturier who invented the color hot pink and courted surrealist artists.

Starting July 6, the museum will exhibit “Shocking! The Surreal Worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli”, with 577 works, including 212 garments, alongside paintings, sculptures, jewelry, perfume bottles, ceramics, posters and photographs. signed by his friends and collaborators, from Man Ray to Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau.

The exhibition also tracks his enduring legacy in fashion, showing his influence on the designs of Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Lacroix, Azzedine Alaïa and John Galliano.

IRIS VAN HERPEN 15 YEARS OLD

The Dutch prodigy’s collection was a futuristic spectacle with winged shoes, dynamic silver tendrils and abstract gravity-defying ribbed silhouettes that one viewer likened to the Marvel Universe, albeit a refined, couture version.

Billed as an “unprecedented mixed reality runway experience”, guests were encouraged to bring their mobile-ready devices to capture the incredible detail of clothing that – in Van Herpen’s signature style – fused fashion and art.

A bone-white creation gained an added dimension when it was captured and slowed down on video: its cape-like tentacles slowly whipped in all directions like a sci-fi creature. This collection, according to the house, merged the physical and the virtual. Got.

There was something dreamlike about the show. It all started with the golden flowers hanging from the decor, the strange white human sculpture and the mesmerizing music. This reflected in fashion as well. Structured, transparent white fabrics created large tubular ripples through the model’s body. It was as if the cosmic, organic and computer game graphics merged together.

The show, titled “Meta Morphism”, was also a milestone for the award-winning seamstress – marking the 15th anniversary of her eponymous fashion design house.

THE FLOWERS OF VALLI

Large flourishes on the shoulders, sometimes falling off the bust or transforming into bows, were the creative touchstone for couture master Giambattista Valli. He made a frothy display at the chic Pavillon Vendome on Monday night, which bled out of white wedding dresses in an eye-popping tulle climax.

The typically feminine Italian stylist has had fun with the shoulder detailing this season – from mutton leg sleeves, shoulders dripping in tea-green feathers, to abstract shapes reminiscent of white origami clouds.

However, the color was certainly the strongest point of the 58-dress collection – like a thickly feathered lime green coat that nearly swept the floor. It was fabulous – part pimp, part Grace Kelly.