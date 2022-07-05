Disney+ premieres season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy in July

The 18th season of the drama series Grey’s Anatomy will premiere in Portugal on July 20, on Disney+.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the story of a group of surgeons, residents, and interns who face the difficulties inherent in their chosen competitive career. All the action takes place in the surgical ward of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, and the story begins by focusing on Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), daughter of a prestigious surgeon, showing her journey from internship to the top of her career, as head of the general surgery service.

The medical series explores the ups and downs of the profession and how a demanding job can ruin the possibility of having a social life. After the previous season covered the start of the current pandemic caused by COVID-19, the new season continues the stories of our favorite doctors and will feature the return of Abigail Spencer, Kate Walsh and Kate Burton.

It also has new additions to the cast, such as Peter Gallagher and ER Fightmaster, the latter of which are part of a narrative arc that puts Meredith and Amelia very close to making history in medicine.

In addition to appearing in the Disney+ catalogue, Grey’s Anatomy is also broadcast in Portugal on the FOX Life channel, where its 18th season has already aired. Grey’s Anatomy has already confirmed a 19th season, which premieres on October 6 in the US.