Djokovic seeks upset over Sinner and goes to Wimbledon semi | sneakers

Novak Djokovic is in the Wimbledon semi-final for the fourth time in a row, but it hasn’t been easy this time. In a comeback, the Serbian beat Jannik Sinner by 3 sets to 2, partial 5/7, 2/6, 6/3, 6/2 and 6/3, in 3h35 of the match.

Sinner, just 20, was dominant early in the match but saw Nole start a reaction in the third set after a bathroom break. The Serbian himself put the break as a “turning point” in the match.

– First I need to praise the great fight he made. He’s going to have a lot of chances still in life. No luck today, but I wish him all the best. The first two sets, compared to the last three, were two different games. He was a better player in the first two.

“Then a break to go to the bathroom, a motivational conversation in the mirror (laughs). It’s true. In tennis, in some moments, when the opponent is dominating, sometimes that’s necessary. A break and a conversation with myself. I started the third set well and that gave me a confidence bonus,” said Djoko.

Djokovic is now waiting for the winner of the duel between the Belgian David Goffin and the British Cameron Norrie, who will face each other this Tuesday. Owner of six Wimbledon center court titles, the Serbian tries the hepta, which would place him as the second biggest winner of the open era alongside Pete Sampras.

Roger Federer is the record holder for titles on sacred grass at the All England Club, eight cups won by the Swiss throughout his career, his main tournament.

Novak Djokovic started the match showing why he hasn’t lost in the tournament in almost five years. Victory in the first game without suffering points and break in the sequence, with the right to triple break point in 0-40 against the young Italian.

Djoko even had another break point when he had a 4/1 lead in the first set, but Sinner managed to save himself and that made him grow in the match. The Italian took advantage of a double fault from the Serbian to return the break in the sequence and then tied the stage by serving.

The mistakes followed and again Jannik had the break point in his hands in the 9th game, but this time the 3rd place in the world ranking managed to avoid the bigger damage. But he didn’t get it two games later.

1st set – Sinner closes the end and opens 1-0

Again with two breaks, the Italian hit a cross winner with no chance for the Serbian, opening 6/5 in the first set and having the possibility of serving for the victory in the first stage.

Confidence grew and along with it Jannik Sinner’s game. Alternating blows and looking for all the balls, the Italian started the second set playing better than Novak Djokovic and, this time, he went ahead opening 3/1.

Showing coolness and an excellent technical moment, the Italian knew how to get rid of all the alternatives that Djokovic presented and all the moments of great pressure in the match. With great returns, Sinner broke another serve from the rival and opened 5/2 in the second half.

2nd set – Sinner closes the partial and opens 2-0 in the game

Even facing a 0 x 30 serving, Jannik reacted, had four straight points and also won the second stage, opening 2 x 0 in the match. But we are talking about Novak Djokovic, owner of 20 grand slams and one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

3rd set – Sinner scores incredible point and crowd applauds

The Serbian came back more focused for the third set, he again managed to break in the beginning and opened 4/1, but this time he didn’t let the advantage slip away. With the right to a spectacular rally, in the 7th game, the Serbian confirmed the serve and made it 5/2.

Sinner didn’t give up and hardened Nole’s victory in the stage, which needed four set points to finally confirm the victory and reduce the advantage to 2 x 1. Jannik felt Novak’s reaction, which grew too much in the match.

The Serbian opened the fourth set with an immediate break over the Italian, who started to make many mistakes that he wasn’t at the beginning of the confrontation. The Serbian got two breaks in the fourth set and tied the match.

It is precisely in these moments that the Serb grows up. Perfectly playing the decisive points. He started very well again in the fifth set and opened 3/1 with a break, giving Sinner no gaps.