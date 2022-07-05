duo invades house, surrenders resident and takes several electronics

The Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) is looking for a trio of criminals caught robbing a house on QNN 5, in Ceilândia Norte, on the morning of this Monday (4/7). Undaunted by the daylight, the thieves took advantage of the fact that the owner of the residence had gone to work, invaded the place and made a dragnet. Security cameras at the property record the robbery.

At the time of the crime, only a 22-year-old man was at the scene, sleeping, when he was awakened under the threat of a firearm. The damage is around $20,000.

“There were three men. One stayed in the car, an old Fiat Uno, and the other two got in. They broke down the garage door and then the living room”, said the owner of the property.

See footage of the crime:

Double invades residence makes trawler in DF Thief leaves home with stolen propertyMaterial obtained by Metrópoles Double invades residence makes trawler in DF Action lasted about 10 minutesMaterial obtained by Metrópoles Double invades residence makes trawler in DF Car used by criminals Material obtained by Metrópoles Double invades residence makes trawler in DF At the time of the crime, only a 22-year-old was at the scene.Material obtained by Metrópoles Double invades residence makes trawler in DF Television, computers, cell phones and other electronics were taken by the trioMaterial obtained by Metrópoles 0

“They started cleaning the living room, in my room, and then went to my son’s room, who was sleeping,” added the victim. “They asked for his cell phone password and threatened to kill him. He said they put the gun to his head.”

Television, computers, cell phones and various electronics were taken by the trio. The whole action lasted about 10 minutes. The case is investigated by the 15th Police Station (Ceilândia center).

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? follow the profile of Metropolis DF on Instagram.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

Make a complaint or suggest a report about the Federal District through Metrópoles-DF WhatsApp: (61) 9119-8884.