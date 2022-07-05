Edge X30 Pro is seen on AnTuTu with impressive score

Motorola is expected to soon announce the Edge X30 Pro, which has now been seen in an AnTuTu test with a score that places it as one of the most powerful phones of the year. Its new high-end smartphone that has been rumored for months and is getting closer and closer to being announced.

After being confirmed by the company itself along with some details related to the photographic part, the device that is also being called the Moto X30 Pro was seen in a test on AnTuTu, one of the main benchmark platforms for mobile devices. The result was shared on the Chinese social network Weibo by executive Chen Jin, general manager of the mobile devices department at Lenovo, a company that controls Motorola.

Moto Edge X30 Pro passes 1.1 million points on AnTuTu (Image: Reproduction/Weibo)

Here, we see that the phone has model number XT2241-1 and managed to score an incredible 1,114,761 points. With this, the Edge X30 Pro is slightly above the Xiaomi 12S Pro, announced today (4), which was able to register 1,113,135 points. Both smartphones sport Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is expected to be present in handsets from other brands by the end of this year.

What to expect from the Motorola Edge X30 Pro?

The Edge X30 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen with OLED technology, Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, with a fingerprint reader under the display. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 should be supported by up to 12 GB of RAM using LPDDR5 technology and up to 256 GB of internal storage space.

As for cameras, it should adopt a 200 MP main sensor, being the first in the world to reach this mark, with a 50 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP optical zoom, while for selfies a 60 MP sensor is used. expected. Rumor has it that it will have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging, almost twice as powerful as the 68W seen in the Edge 30 Pro.

There is no information about its release date, but it is supposed to be revealed in July in China. There is also information that it should reach the international market under the name of Edge 30 Ultra, also without a forecast.

