Eiffel Tower is rusty and in need of major renovations, says French magazine | Tourism and Travel

The Eiffel Tower is rusting and in need of major renovations rather than the small repairs being made for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
This is what confidential reports leaked by the French magazine Marianne show.
Currently, the monument undergoes a €60 million painting.
Eiffel Tower is rusty and in need of major renovations, says French magazine — Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The 324-meter tall iron tower, built by Gustave Eiffel at the end of the 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, receiving around six million visitors a year.
However, confidential reports from experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in disrepair and full of rust.
“It’s simple, if Gustave Eiffel visited the site, he would have a heart attack,” an unnamed tower manager told Marianne.
The company that oversees the tower, the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), was not immediately reached for comment.
About 30% of the tower should have been stripped to then have two new coats applied, but delays in work caused by the pandemic and the presence of lead in the old paint mean only 5% will be treated, Marianne said.
SETE is reluctant to close the tower for a long time because of lost tourist revenue, he added.