“Elvis”: When Maximalism Meets Exuberance

O magnum opus by Baz Luhrmann — for me, who love all the films in the so-called Red Curtain Trilogy, which Strictly Ballroom (Strictly Ballroom – Come Dance!, 1992), Romeo + Juliet (Romeo + Juliet, 1996) and Moulin Rouge! (2001), as films linked to a concept of theatricality — it is Moulin Rouge!a film that uses all maximalism, all the countrysideall Luhrmann’s anachronism to reach heights of emotion that I don’t know if he managed to conjure up again. Moulin Rouge! it’s noisy, intense and a deluge of color and movement, but it’s above all overwhelming in the emotions for the way it’s filmed and, also, for the way it is starred by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The Great Gatsby (The Great Gatsby, 2013) had the same maximalism (in fact, with the volume turned up), but it didn’t create the same spell. And yet, Leonardo DiCaprio was never as handsome as lifting that glass of champagne, with the fireworks around him. And the less we talk about Australia (Australia, 2008), better.

Elvis (2022) by Baz Luhrmann

We have arrived, or at least I have arrived, at Elvis (2022) with the sense of promise of redemption. Baz Luhrmann and Elvis Presley are two figures that make sense together thanks to the predilection for an exuberance that characterizes both careers. Both are flamboyant and Luhrmann manages to grab the ball and run, painting it the brightest colors on his palette. The aesthetics are always colorful and lively, the camera twirls, the montage is fast-paced and varied in its techniques. We are never in modus operandi homogeneous, we are always being carried away by a new visual trick. For those who don’t like it, it’s an overly sweet dessert that gets sick at the first spoonful. For those who enjoy it, like me, it’s a dizzying ride, a roller coaster both overwhelming and dazzling.

The film suffers not because of its aesthetic and hyperactive excess, but because of its duration, which crystallizes in a rough final act, in which Luhrmann no longer knows how to land a narrative that is filled with melodrama without an explosion of resolution.

The director finds his Elvis Presley in Austin Butler — who comes from The Carrie Diaries (2013–2014), The Shannara Chronicles (2016–2017) and an abrupt change of level when being called for the role of Tex Watson in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, 2019, Quentin Tarantino) — and a genuine partner in crime. Butler manages to make us believe in Presley’s rebelliousness, sexuality, voice and even innocence. There is something terribly innocent about the way this man is portrayed and filmed. the intensity of sex appeal of Elvis is curiously always relegated to the stage and never brought to real life.

And it’s when Elvis is on stage that the film shines in all its splendor. There is one sequence in particular, an open-air concert still in segregationist America, in which Luhrmann captures everything that made the American singer an icon. A figure that delighted all audiences, on stage Elvis was rock’n’roll and rock’n’roll was sex and god and the sublimation of all that is congregation among human beings. For a puritanical America that saw “lewd behavior” like the singer’s hip swaying as a political assault on public order, Elvis was the epitome of danger. What could be more threatening to a conservative country than a sensual explosion on stage that would make any soul dance and bring the community together in musical praise, segregationism be damned?

Unfortunately, the figure’s exultation in the film overlooks the more complicated aspects of Elvis’ career, especially around the benefit he got from rock and blues produced by black Americans, relegated to the side by the music industry and society in general. Elvis Presley interests Baz Luhrmann only up to a point, only in the particularities that serve to print the legend or underline the tragic streak in your life. And all the film’s glamor is not enough to distract from that fact, which is underlined by the choice of the film’s protagonist, who is decidedly not Elvis. It is, rather, Colonel Tom Parker (a Tom Hanks steeped in prosthetics and latex), an older man of dubious provenance, who becomes Elvis’ manager, and doesn’t have a benevolent bone in his body. Driven by greed and vice, Parker keeps Elvis cloistered and tied to his influence, using all the wisdom of a crook. When the mask falls, it’s already too late.

Inevitably, the problem of any biopic, especially one that encompasses a lifetime and then some, is that it is impossible to dramatize an experience with the same simplicity and coherence as a love story in three acts. There is, quite simply, too much history in Elvis’ narrative (with small and large h) not to break the thread, especially when we are given over to gushing impulses.

The film suffers not because of its aesthetic and hyperactive excess, but because of its duration, which crystallizes in a rough final act, in which Luhrmann no longer knows how to land a narrative that is filled with melodrama without an explosion of resolution — not least because that’s how life, there isn’t exactly a third act that puts an elegant end to it. The film still suffers from not finding a subtle way of letting us fully immerse ourselves in the evolution of emotions. Several times Austin Butler is already at his peak and we don’t even know how we missed the escalation of the thing. Perhaps it’s not beneficial to focus on Parker (although this conflict is the film’s single strongest angle), because Elvis, who we spend so much time with, ultimately never comes down to earth — it’s mostly the myth, not the man, in screen. Austin Butler deserved more time for his character to breathe, given how well he captures the man’s presence and sensitivity.

Despite this, the ending takes us by surprise. Maybe it’s because “Unchained Melody” is such a powerful song, maybe it’s because catching a glimpse of the real Elvis after all the spectacle put on by Baz Luhrmann finally pierces the artificial layer that adorns the film. Maybe it’s because not even Austin Butler can capture all the emotion that Elvis Presley achieves or, on the contrary, maybe precisely because Austin Butler it achieves capture all the emotion of Elvis that seeing the real man on screen makes the result of Tom Parker’s villainy all the more acute. It takes two and a half hours, but Baz Luhrmann finally performs that magic trick of making emotions out of moving images.