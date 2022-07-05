Employee with more than 20 years in Flamengo is fired for not giving notice of his candidacy for deputy | Venetian column



Clebinho even received a car as a gift from the steering wheel Gerson – Reproduction/FlaTV

Published 07/04/2022 18:32

Rio – Flamengo fired, at dawn last Sunday (03), the wardrobe Cléber Reis, popularly known as Clebinho. The employee had been with the club for 22 years, and was well liked by the players, members of the coaching staff and fans. The decision to resign came from the vice president of football, Marcos Braz. The employee was fired for not giving notice of his pre-candidate for state deputy.

Clebinho is a councilor in the city of Bom Jesus do Itabapoana, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. The official announced his pre-candidacy on social media, even before warning Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz, who also advised him to withdraw from the candidacy. However, the wardrobe kept the decision and was disconnected from Flamengo when he was still at Galeão Airport, when the team arrived. Even though he was fired at the airport, Clebinho insisted on finishing his work, and moving all the team’s material to CT Ninho do Urubu.

When asked by Bruno Spindel about his pre-candidacy and why he didn’t notify his superiors, the wardrobe was sincere and said: “I didn’t say because I didn’t find you in CT”.

Flamengo understands that there is a difference between the situation of Clebinho and Marcos Braz, due to the fact that only the wardrobe is an employee. The vice of football is statutory and not remunerated by the club.