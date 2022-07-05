Tourist spot in need of urgent renovation, but it’s not undergoing repairs, but a €60 million paint job ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Eiffel Tower is rusty and instead of getting a renovation it is getting paint for the 2024 Olympic Games



Despite being one of the most visited places in the world and attracting attention for its structure, the Eiffel Tower is no longer the same. This monument, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is rust-ridden and in need of total repair, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne. “If Gustave Eiffel visited the place, he would have a heart attack,” an anonymous manager told Marianne magazine. However, instead of getting repaired to get it back to its former self, the monument is getting a €60 million paint job ahead of the 2019 Summer Olympics. Paris in 2024. It is the twentieth time the tower has been repainted.

Two new coats of paint were due to be applied to the tower, but delays to the works caused by the pandemic of Covid-19 and the presence of lead in the old paint mean that only 5% will be treated, compared to the 30% originally planned, Marianne said. Confidential reports from experts cited by the publication suggest the monument is in disrepair, and riddled with rust. The 324-meter high wrought iron tower is among the most visited tourist attractions on the planet, receiving around 6 million visitors each year. The company that manages the tower, the Societé d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), was not immediately reached for comment, however, according to the magazine, it resists closing the tower for a long time because of the tourist revenue that would be lost.

