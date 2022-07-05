Even with consecrated reinforcements, Corinthians arrives at the ‘game of the year’ celebrating Du Queiroz’s return

As well as the absence of midfielder Du Queiroz in the first leg of the round of 16 of Liberators was very felt by Corinthians, the high possibility of the player returning this Tuesday (5), in the return clash against Boca Juniors-ARG, has been celebrated on and off the field. This scenario was unimaginable at least a year ago.

In 2021, the first Corinthians signings were announced between the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, with a large wave of medallions arriving to compose the midfield. Initially, names like Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian arrived at Timão, which later also brought pieces like Paulinho and Maycon to the sector.

Even so, even with these athletes consecrated in the squad, it is the return of Du, aged 22, the great Corinthians hope for the most important game of 2022, so far; Something that contradicts part of the fans who were heavily critical of shirt 37 until the arrival of coach Vítor Pereira in charge of Corinthians, at the end of February this year.

In the hands of the Portuguese coach, Queiroz has become the Corinthians player with the most time on the field this season so far. There are 34 matches played, 29 as a starter. Among the line athletes, he has the most time on the field for Timão this year, with 2415 minutes, so far.

Overall, the player is only behind goalkeeper Cássio, who played the same 24 matches, starting all of them, and has 3008 minutes of activity on the pitch so far.

Of the five medallion midfielders who arrived at Corinthians between the second half of last year and currently, at least four dispute the space with Du Queiroz in some way – only Willian who doesn’t. However, only Giuliano is available at the moment for the confrontation against Boca.

Maycon and Renato Augusto didn’t recover in time from a grade three muscle injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh and calf discomfort, respectively. Paulinho tore his anterior cruciate ligament two months ago and will only play again next season. None of them traveled to Buenos Aires and they are guaranteed embezzlement, although this is not official by Corinthians.

But it is not only the departure of the oldest that explains the importance of Du Queiroz, but also the recent performances of the midfielder, especially after the arrival of Vítor Pereira to the Corinthians technical command.

The shirt 37 has played an important role with the Portuguese coach, with expressive numbers both in the defensive part and with the ball at his feet. He is, along with Roni, the Corinthians player with the most tackles in Libertadores so far, with nine. At the same time, Du is the second of Timão in certain dribbles in Liberta, with six attempts, all of them successful.

Du Queiroz’s absence in recent games was due to a contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, but, according to the THROW! found, the athlete has trained normally in the last few days and has full conditions to go to the decisive match for Liberta.

In Corinthians’ first match against Boca at Bombonera this year, the midfielder scored the goal in a 1-1 draw, in the group stage. That was the first and only time, until then, that the young man went to the hammocks. If the feat is repeated this Tuesday (5), for the return of the round of 16 of Libertadores, and Timão does not concede goals, the white-and-white club will qualify in the quarterfinals, since the first confrontation, in São Paulo, ended in a tie in 0 to 0.