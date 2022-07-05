Even with Fred’s request, Ceará will not give up fans in a game against Fluminense – Play

the board of Ceará guaranteed that he will have a ticket for the visiting fans in the match against Fluminenseon Saturday (4), at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 2022 Series A. The game marks the farewell of striker Fredidol of the carioca team and who had asked the alvinegra management to give up the tickets, as the load for the hosts was exhausted.

“Ceará will not give up its own fans, nobody does that and causes an indisposition with the fans themselves. By regulation, we have 10% of the ticket, we made an alignment with Fluminense. We will monitor sales and look at the demand of our fans, understand how many tickets will be sold”, declared Veridiano Pinheiro, operations director for Ceará.

According to the Fan Statute and the General Competition Regulations (RGC) provided for in the CBF, the visiting team “has the right to reserve for its fans the maximum amount of tickets corresponding to 10% of the stadium’s capacity”. Grandpa exercised this regiment and will have the space in Maracanã.

Fred’s order

Fred’s farewell will be with a full house. Last Friday (1st), Fluminense announced that all tickets available to fans, about 56 thousand, are sold out. The striker is one of the biggest recent idols of the Rio de Janeiro team, with 380 matches and 199 goals. On social media, he asked Ceará for help.

“You know I like you, the affection I have. I asked you there, if you can, to give up the Ceará fans. I know that Fluminense always fulfills the business of ceding the right, right? It’s giving away the tickets you’re entitled to. But let’s give up there. Ceará fans will also understand. You’ll stop going to see our game there in Fluminense, it’s a special moment”, said Fred.