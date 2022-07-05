Exploration in the depths of the ocean reveals the head of Hercules – Science

According to the myth, Hercules he had to complete twelve heroic labors to atone for his guilt and become immortal. A recent discovery takes up the story, long after the Greek and Roman narratives were silenced, to tell us a new version of his afterlife.

An image of the demigod of strength – who, according to legend, strangled a lion, decapitated a nine-headed underwater snake and captured a man-eating boar, among other feats – was at the bottom of the cave. Aegean sea. Or at least your head.

A team of experts scouring a shipwreck off the coast of Greece, an excavation effort that took place from May 23 to June 15, has unearthed what researchers believe is the marble head of a statue of Hercules of Ancient Romedated to about 2000 years ago.

Discoveries from the Antikythera wreck included parts of marble statues, human teeth and iron and bronze nails, said Lorenz E. Baumer, a professor of archeology at the University of Geneva and one of the principal investigators on the project. This was the second excavation season of a five-year program led by the Swiss School of Archeology at Greecewhich aims to continue research at the site, which was first discovered in the early 1900s by Greek divers.

“Two thousand years is a long time, but when you think of generations – generations of 25 years – that’s 80 generations,” Baumer said. “It is very close”.

The connection to ancient civilization delights researchers, he added: “That’s what’s fascinating about archaeology. You come into direct contact with people.”

The discovery of the site was accidental. Antikythera is an island between mainland Greece and Crete; its name refers to its location, south of the island of Kythera. The Greek divers who found the wreck more than a century ago were collecting sponges and at first thought they had found dead bodies on the seafloor, but later realized they were pieces of sculpture, Baumer said.

Since then, the Antikythera site has delivered items that provided information about the history, economy, technology, and art of the Antikythera. Ancient Rome. The researchers speculate that an artifact that was discovered there and named after the island may have been used for navigation and astronomy; some researchers have even called it “the first computer”.

Getting to these items proved to be a Herculean task.

Considered one of the richest shipwrecks, Antikythera was hidden under rocks that weighed up to 8.5 tons and that may have settled there during an earthquake sometime after the sinking – but soon after, helped to preserve the artifacts. Ropes attached to pressurized air pockets, such as underwater balloons, were used to lift the rocks and expose parts of the debris that were blocked.

Hidden there was the giant head believed to represent the mythical hero – as if it had been brought down by the curse of the jealous goddess Hera, who had made his life difficult since birth.

The twice life-size head is that of a bearded male figure and is covered in marine debris, which is being cleaned up so the piece can be restored. The head likely completes another ancient statue that was found in 1900, “Herakles of Antikythera,” which is headless in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Baumer said. (Herakles, or Heracles, is the Greek name for Hercules.)

Four hours before the divers found the marble head, Baumer left the site to return to Athens. He and a colleague stopped in the middle of the road to see pictures of the sculpture.

He celebrated not only the thrill of the discovery, but also what it means for research going forward. Knowing the underwater location where the artifact was found gave explorers a better idea of ​​the ship’s layout, because previous excavators had not documented where they discovered the statue’s body, he said.

Experts are using 3D mapping to digitally document the wreck before any artifacts are removed, said Elisa Costa, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Venice who is part of the effort. Her mapping captured each layer that was uncovered as the rocks were lifted, and she said she would continue to document the space around the site, which team members believe may help explain the accident.

“It is very exciting to be a part of this important excavation project that started 120 years ago,” she said. “It’s really amazing.”

The Swiss watch brand Hublot created the balloon system that lifted the submerged stones specifically for this project. For next year’s excavation, the company is designing robots that can do some of the divers’ work, Baumer said, freeing up human divers to do more analytical work.

Because of the depth of the waters they are exploring, divers may only spend 30 minutes near the wreck (after a 15-minute descent) before having to slowly come back for air. Water pressure puts five times more resistance to divers’ movements than people experience on land, Baumer said. For safety, divers never descend alone.

Each item excavated from the Antikythera wreck will be studied in an effort to piece together the history of the crew and the wreck, said Carlo Beltrame, a professor of archeology at the University of Venice. As a maritime archaeologist, he will use the findings to reveal the type of ship that sank and its likely route.

Part of his role is to study the social and economic conditions of the time, around 60 BC. And he already has questions.

“What kind of ship was this?” said Beltrame. “What were the aspects of the ship? Life aboard the ship?”

Details such as the size of the wooden planks used to build the ship led Beltrame to say this was likely a very large ship, he said. Teeth found in the wreck this year could introduce researchers to the people who were on board. If bones or other human remains are found, researchers will be able to identify the sex and age of passengers and crew.

Brendan Foley, a former site researcher and professor of archeology at Sweden’s Lund University, said there may be more life-size carvings on this wreck, which he estimates took place around 65 BC, when “this huge ship crashed into the sea.” rocks and sank into the steep slope.” He said he predicted the existence of some of the most recent archaeological treasures, including the head of “Herakles”, from other discoveries in 2017.

At the turn of the 20th century, divers found six bronze arms and a fragment of what came to be called the Antikythera Mechanism. In 2017, they found a seventh arm and another piece of the artifact, which they believe may have been used to study astronomical motion.

At the end of the project, in 2025, the team intends to publish their findings on the “Return to Antikythera”. But they believe there will still be more to find in the wreck. It is possible that, in the depths of the waters, more mythical beings are waiting to tell their stories. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU