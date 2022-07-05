Finland and Sweden sign NATO accession protocol | World

NATO allies signed an accession protocol for Finland and Sweden on Tuesday (5). The document allows countries to join the alliance once parliaments ratify the decision. This is the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s.

The signing at NATO headquarters follows an agreement with Turkey, reached during a summit last week in Madrid. The Turkish government lifted its veto on the Nordic nations’ membership after assurances that both countries would do more to fight terrorism.

“This is really a historic moment,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, alongside the two countries’ foreign ministers. “With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger.”

The protocol means that Finland and Sweden can participate in NATO meetings and have greater access to intelligence, but they will not be protected by the defense clause – a guarantee that provides that an attack on an ally of the organization is, in fact, an attack against everyone.

The decision still needs to be ratified by member countries. It is estimated that this process will take up to a year.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine would have among its motivations the rapprochement of Kiev with the West and mainly with NATO. Shortly after the attacks began, Moscow repeatedly warned the two countries against joining the organization, as Finland also shares a border with Russia.

On March 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that in the event of an accession “there will be serious military and political consequences”.

Stoltenberg urged allies to ratify quickly and assured the two Nordic countries of NATO support in the meantime.

“The security of Finland and Sweden is important to our alliance, including during the ratification process,” he said.