Five die after attack on Russian city of Belgorod

At least five people have died in the Russian city of Belgorod, near Russia’s border with Ukraine, after what Moscow claims was a Ukrainian missile attack yesterday.

Initially, the number of victims was confirmed at three, but two more people were found later, sources told Russian news agency RIA.

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated by Telegram that 96 buildings or houses were damaged, including five destroyed.

“I emphasize that this missile attack was intentionally planned and was launched against the civilian population of Russian cities,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Kiev of having articulated the attack plans with Western allies.

“We understand that these actions by the Kiev regime were not only agreed with their Western overseers, but were also very likely motivated by them. They do this to force us to similarly retaliate so they can continue to inflate their anti-Russia hysteria. “, he declared.

Images of explosions in the city circulated on social media after the alleged attacks:

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Konashenkov said Russian air defenses had destroyed three Tochka-U missiles, but fragments of one had landed on residential buildings. He said they also destroyed Ukrainian drones loaded with explosives that were approaching Kursk, another city in southern Russia.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, other reports of attacks on Belgorod and regions bordering Ukraine have been recorded, with Moscow accusing Kiev of carrying out the attacks.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the past occurrences, but has described the incidents at gun stores and elsewhere as “karma” for the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the war, despite daily reports of Ukrainian civilian deaths, Russia has denied targeting non-military areas.

