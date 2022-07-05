Flamengo news today

Flamengo continues to attack the ball market and hit with striker Luis Henrique. In addition, advanced through the steering wheel Wendel. Club would also have plans to repatriate Andreas Pereira. This news broke today and, so you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you a summary of Monday.

Luis Henrique agrees with Flamengo

Striker Luis Henrique is approaching to be the new reinforcement of Flamengo after the “ok” of Olympique de Marseille about the negotiation. The French club waved positively and the player must wear the Rubro-Negro mantle.

“We are waiting for the details. Yes, there is this proposal and everything is being analyzed. There’s nothing right, but it’s heading towards that.”said Ronaldo Tomaz, the player’s father, to Jornal da Paraíba.

Plan to repatriate Andreas Pereira

According to journalist Pablo Raphael, from the portal “Urubu Interativo”, Flamengo plans to sign a pre-contract with Andreas Pereira in January. That’s because, there, the midfielder will be able to sign a pre-contract, given that he will be loaned to Fulham until the middle of the year. Another possibility is the rescission of Andreas Pereira’s contract with Manchester United and, in this way, he would be free to return to the Rio club.

Advance by Wendel

After agreeing with Vidal and Luis Henrique, Flamengo wants another reinforcement for the middle of the year and has Wendel, from Zenit, as the focus. According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, the athlete already has salaries in line with Flamengo. In addition, the club is convincing Zenit to release the athlete on a one-year loan.

Possible fate of William Arão

“The issue is: there is no firm proposal by the steering wheel. No one came in firm and put a proposal on the table. There is a lot of polling by the Bundesliga, by Brazilian intermediaries who do a lot of business in the Arab world. It has a survey of second-tier clubs in Europe, such as Turkey. But, in fact, the departure of Willian Arão is very close. All it takes is a proposal that Flamengo accepts, because the player has already seen a way out with good eyes. And end this victorious cycle with the Flamengo shirt”, analyzed journalist Venê Casagrande.

Everton Ribeiro designs Vidal

“If Vidal really comes, he’s a consecrated player, a star. He will help us a lot. For sure Flamengo will strengthen to seek the titles”, commented Everton Ribeiro in conversation with GE.