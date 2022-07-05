For more vibrant days VITAL PROTEINS develops recipes to make the Portuguese summer healthier and more delicious

Health Coach Samanta McMurray, author of the Instagram account @eatlovewithlove, was the brand’s partner

Linda-a-Velha, July 5, 2022 – With summer days in mind, VITAL PROTEINS, the #1 collagen brand in the USA, which recently arrived in Portugal, teamed up with Health Coach Samanta McMurray, author of the well-known Instagram page @eatlovewithlove, to create healthy recipes , tasty and full of life so that the Portuguese can enjoy the hot days with full energy.

VITAL PROTEINS was formulated with beauty in mind by working from within. Because Wellness is Vital, this food supplement helps to restore collagen levels, while taking care of the appearance of skin, hair and nails, providing more authentic lives, any time of the year!

Ideal to complete everyday food routines, it can be added to sweet or savory recipes. be in smoothies, snackscakes or entrees, the boost Wellness is guaranteed! Just choose between the various flavors of the brand and let your creativity run wild – from Collagen Peptides with a neutral flavor (284g and 567g), to Marine (221g) – also with a neutral flavor, including Creamer Coco (293g), Creamer Vanilla (305g ) and Matcha Collagen (341g). Health Coach Samanta McMurray has prepared three delicious recipes where VITAL PROTEINS is the star ingredient:

Avocado and Lime Vinaigrette

1/2 ripe avocado

1/2 lime juice

1 scoop by VITAL PROTEINS Marine Collagen

chopped coriander to taste

A bit of salt

a pinch of pepper







Preparation

1 – Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.







Tip: This sauce is perfect for giving a upgrade to any salad or any grilled fish or meat dish.







red fruit smoothie

1 cup fresh or frozen berries

1 scoop of VITAL PROTEINS Collagen Peptides

1 cup almond drink (or another one of your choice)

1 teacup of chia seeds







Preparation

1 – Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.







Tip: This one smoothie is perfect to start the day or as snack after training.







Iced Latte

1 or 2 shots of espresso or decaf

1 scoop by VITAL PROTEINS Collagen Creamer with Vanilla or Coconut

1/2 cup of milk or plant-based drink







Preparation

1 – Mix everything, except for the ice, in a glass with the help of a mixer. Serve with ice.







Tip: This drink is perfect to start the day or as snack pre or post workout!









The VITAL PROTEINS brand is made with high quality ingredients and no unnecessary additives. Collagen is the main protein in our body and the second most abundant substance after water, contributing to the structure of the body and connective tissues. It represents about 70% of the skin and 30% of all proteins. However, collagen production decreases by 2% each year after the age of 25, so it is important to respond to this deficiency.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is the Global Ambassador and Creative Director of VITAL PROTEINS. In Portugal, Cláudia Vieira is the face of the brand, encouraging the Portuguese to take care of themselves.

VITAL PROTEINS is now available in pharmacies, hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores and health shops (eg Celeiro and Go Natural).Because Wellness is Vital!

About Nestlé Health Science

Founded in 2011, Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutrition science, committed to redefining health management. It offers a broad portfolio of science-based brands focused on consumer health, medical nutrition and supplements. With approximately half of the business dedicated to Medical Nutrition – Clinical Nutrition (products for consumption under medical supervision), and the other half dedicated to Consumer Care – Wellness, or nutritional solutions available at the usual points of sale. NHSc is headquartered in Switzerland and has over 5000 employees worldwide, with a presence in 66 countries.

In Portugal, Nestlé Health Science’s vision reflects the particular focus of its activity, with an approach centered on the needs of individuals, that is, Portuguese families or health professionals: doctors, nurses, nutritionists, and caregivers, who are involved in improving and maintaining health.

See: www.nestlehealthscience.pt for more information.











