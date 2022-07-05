Fortaleza reinforcements, Thiago Galhardo and Lucas Sasha already train at Pici

Waiting for the transfer window to open, Fortaleza’s new reinforcements are already training at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence. Announced last week, midfielder Lucas Sasha and striker Thiago Galhardo are already working at Pici with a routine of activities, found out the Sports THE PEOPLE.

Galhardo was the first new face confirmed by Tricolor, on the night of last Wednesday, 29th. The 32-year-old player was already present at Arena Castelão the following day to watch the 1-1 draw with Estudiantes-ARG , for the Copa Libertadores. The striker is on loan from Internacional until the end of the year and already has a pre-contract with Leão for 2023.

Sasha, in turn, was announced on Thursday, 30. The 32-year-old midfielder made a career abroad and was at Aris, from Greece, which he said goodbye to in mid-June to return to Brazilian football. The bond with the Pici club lasts until May 2024.

After the vacation period – both were in European football -, Thiago Galhardo and Lucas Sasha started work at the new club under the command of the part of the technical commission that did not travel for the games against Coritiba, in Paraná, and Estudiantes, in Argentina. After clinical and physical evaluations, the pair train in the company of unrelated players.

In the coming days, Venezuelan midfielder Rómulo Otero will also join the group to begin activities. The former Corinthians and Atlético-MG player, who was at Cruz Azul, from Mexico, signed with Fortaleza until the end of this year.

The trio can be regularized by Tricolor in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) from the 18th, when the transfer window will open.

