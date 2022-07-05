Fortaleza reinforcements, Thiago Galhardo and Lucas Sasha already train at the club – Play

Two of the last reinforcements announced by Fortaleza, the forward Thiago Galhardo and the steering wheel Lucas Sasha are already in the capital of Ceará and training at the club. This Monday (4), both performed physical activities at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence, in Pici.

Galhardo and Sasha will have two more weeks to improve the physical part so that they can be available to coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda from the 18th, when the transfer window will open and they can be regularized.

“Lucas Sasha is already in the third training session of the week and Thiago Galhardo showed up today. With some time off, without activities with the group of clubs that came, so they are doing a week of adaptation with progressively increasing load here at gym, in addition to strength work. On the field, with the other trainer Emerson Santana and with the guidance of Luís Azpiazu, to adapt as quickly as possible and be integrated into the squad next week”, explained Kelmo Bonatto, physical trainer for the club.

In addition to the two athletes, Fortaleza also agreed to hire midfielder Otero, who is not yet training at the club.

