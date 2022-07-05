From the Bronx: “I want McGregor in Brazil. Does the UFC want Makhachev? Put a lot of money in the account” | combat

The biggest name in Brazilian MMA today, Charles do Bronx was in Las Vegas to follow UFC 276 and participate in International Fight Week, an annual fight event held in Las Vegas that brings together the biggest names in the sport in meetings with fans, sponsors and press. In an exclusive interview with Combate, the São Paulo native talked about his next steps, and made it clear that he has two names in mind for his next fight.

Charles do Bronx was present at UFC 276, held during International Fight Week, in Las Vegas

– I really wanted a fight against Conor McGregor in Brazil in January. That would be really good, and everyone knows that my interest in this fight is for the money. But if the UFC wants my fight against Islam Makhachev so badly, let it pour a lot of money into my account. No matter the place, I’m a professional and I’m the champion. Make it happen. I really like to fight at the beginning and end of the year, and I really wanted to fight in November or December. But if it was really during this period, I would wait to fight in January in Brazil, because I haven’t fought there for a long time, and to fight there, close to my family and fans, would be very good.

Taking advantage of the great moment he is experiencing in his career and personal life, Do Bronx says he is one step ahead of his possible opponents, and guarantees that, for now, there is nothing scheduled. The truth is that the UFC and its managers know what they need to do to get him back in the Octagon as soon as possible.

– I always say that I don’t want to worry about who it’s going to be or where it’s going to be. I want to continue enjoying this wonderful moment that God has been providing for me and leave it in the hands of my managers and coaches for them to solve, negotiate and make it happen. They know what I want to do, and there’s no way I can talk too much. Everyone talks a lot about the struggle against Islam Makhachev, but there is nothing marked. But I’m one step ahead of these guys, and I’m not going for a belt; I’m looking for a belt defense.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Charles do Bronx at UFC 276

The former UFC lightweight champion also spoke about the arrival of Deiveson Figueiredo, the organization’s flyweight champion, to the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, in São Paulo. For the paulista, the paraense arrived to add and has already tuned the speech about the place and the period of his next fight.

– Pro Deiveson was very good to come to Chute Boxe, because we have many lightweight athletes, and he came to add. He’s always with us, we’ve always talked and given interviews together, and talked about training together. Now he’s there, and he wants the same thing I do, which is to fight in January. Have you ever thought, Charles do Bronx and Deiveson Figueiredo in Brazil?

