Fun Holidays at the Movies | Online Tribune

When the Justice League, made up of the most famous vigilantes in comics, is in trouble or a city inhabited by cats is threatened by a great villain, four-legged heroes spring into action to show why they are called “man’s best friend”. .

That’s right, dogs are the great saviors of the country during the children’s vacation period. But not just them. Thor, the God of Thunder, is also back for a new cosmic adventure and already has preview screenings set for tomorrow in State Rooms.



"The Legendary Dog Warrior" Just like in real life, cats hate dogs in "The Legendary Dog Warrior". But in the film, which has Paulo Vieira, Deborah Secco and Ary Fontoura among the voice actors, the felines will have the help of a dog to defend them from a villain's evil plan to wipe the city where they live off the map. Unlucky hound, he'll take on the role of a samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. Rob Minkoff, who helmed the Disney classic "The Lion King," is one of the directors.



In his fourth solo adventure, the Marvel character, played by heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, seeks inner peace, but it is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

On the 14th, it’s the turn of an unlucky dog ​​to show that he can defend an entire city inhabited by cats. In “The Legendary Dog Warrior”, the protagonist Hank will assume the role of a samurai and join the villagers to save the day.

The film is directed by Rob Minkoff, who helmed the Disney classic “The Lion King”. In Brazil, who gives voice to the courageous character is the comedian Paulo Vieira, marking his debut as a voice actor in cinema.

“I always wanted to dub a cartoon. My character will go through many tests to become a samurai”, says the actor.

On July 28, it’s the turn of “DC League of Super Pets” to entertain the public with super-powerful animals willing to rescue the heroes of the Justice League, who were kidnapped by a villain. At the head of the pack is Krypto, Superman’s superdog.

Other options for children are “Pluft, O Fantasminha”, the first children’s feature made in 3D in Brazil, and the also national “Além da Lenda – O Filme”.

For the brave, the nomination is “The Black Telephone”, which marks the return of director Scott Derrickson (“Doctor Strange”) to the horror genre.

The program also includes the biopic of Elvis Presley, an action film starring Brad Pitt and two national productions with names such as Marieta Severo and Lázaro Ramos in the cast.



“The Black Phone” Based on the short story of the same name by writer Joe Hill, “The Black Phone” tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a serial killer known as Grabber (Ethan Hawke). Placed in a soundproof basement, the boy finds an old telephone and discovers that, through the device, he can hear the voice of the killer’s previous victims. And they are determined to tell what they went through.



UPCOMING premiers

July 7th – “Thor: Love and Thunder”

In his fourth solo adventure, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is in search of his inner peace, interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is back as the female version of Thor and helps him on this harrowing cosmic adventure.

July 14th – “Elvis”

It follows decades of the life of the King of Rock and his rise to fame, showing the singer’s relationship, lived by Austin Butler, with his manager Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). In the midst of his journey and career, Elvis meets Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), a source of his inspiration and one of the most important people in his life.

July 21 – “Pluft the Ghost”

The unexpected friendship between the girl Maribel and a ghost who is scared to death of people is presented in the movie “Pluft the Ghost”. The new film adaptation of the Brazilian children’s theater classic is the first children’s feature film made in 3D in the country. Juliano Cazarré and Arthur Aguiar are in the cast.

July 28 – “DC League of Super Pets”

When the Justice League members are kidnapped by a villain, Krypto, Superman’s superdog, forms a team of pets that have been given superpowers, creating the League of Super Pets. Together, they will try to rescue the famous superheroes.

July 28 – “To Our Children”

Starring Marieta Severo, “Aos Nosso Filhos” is an adaptation of the successful play of the same name and deals with the relationship between a mother and her daughter, who live an intense struggle for disagreeing in their opinions related to family construction.

August 4th – “Bullet Train”

Promising plenty of high-speed action, “Bullet Train” hits theaters with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. The heartthrob plays a murderer who boards a train with the sole duty of protecting a suitcase. But the mission puts him on a collision course with adversaries around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives.

August 04 – “Beyond Legend – The Movie”

Characters like Saci and Curupira are brought to everyday life in the new film, which takes national folklore stories to the big screen. The plot tells of a sacred book that brings together Brazilian legends, but a trio that symbolizes Halloween arrives in the country and intends to steal the object. The feature derives from a series shown on TV Brasil.

August 11 – “Dad is Pop”

Fatherhood is the main theme of “Dad is Pop”. Freely inspired by the book of the same name by Marcos Piangers, the comedy feature features Tom (Lázaro Ramos), who sees his life change completely when he becomes a father. Paolla Oliveira is also in the cast, playing Elisa, the protagonist’s wife.







