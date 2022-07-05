Galaxy M13 arrives in Brazil with 50 MP camera and price below R$ 2 thousand – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Samsung Brazil launched, this Monday (4), the Galaxy M13. The cell phone marks its debut in the domestic market with the right to a triple 50 megapixel camera, 5,000 mAh battery and 128 GB of storage in its intermediate datasheet. Another highlight is the launch price: below R$ 2 thousand.

Galaxy M13 lands in Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The new smartphone guarantees an option for those who want a slightly simpler cell phone and succeeds the Galaxy M12, from 2021. “It is ideal for people looking for a high-capacity device and continuous use throughout the day”, says Marcelo Daou, Senior Product Manager for Samsung’s Mobile Devices Division.

The highlight of the launch is the photographic set, led by a 50 megapixel camera. The other 5 MP and 2 MP sensors are aimed at photos with wider angles (ultrawide) and to capture the depth of field, respectively.

The datasheet still includes a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 12 from the factory.

Galaxy M13 has a teardrop notch screen and triple camera (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Samsung phone has 128 GB of space in the data sheet

For the rest, the intermediate datasheet features an octa-core processor of up to 2 GHz and 4 GB of RAM. But the highlight is the 128 GB storage, which allows you to store many apps, music, videos and the like. And if that’s not enough for you, the Galaxy M13 still has a microSD card slot of up to 1 TB.

The launch of the South Korean brand still has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The 8-megapixel front camera is housed in a drop-shaped notch. The smartphone also has a fingerprint reader on the side and a headphone jack (3.5 mm).

Galaxy M13 has three color options (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

What is the price of the Galaxy M13 in Brazil? The Galaxy M13 hit stores on July 4, 2022 for R$1,799. According to Samsung, the cell phone will be for sale exclusively on its own website or “in the e-commerce of the main retailers in Brazil”. The smartphone is available in three colors: blue, copper and black.

Despite the suggested price previously informed, the cell phone is already on sale on the manufacturer’s website for R$ 1,399 this Monday morning (4). The value is even lower with the 10% discount with cash payments: R$ 1,259.10.

Galaxy M13 – technical sheet

Galaxy M13 Screen 6.6-inch PLS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels) Processor octa-core up to 2 GHz RAM 4 GB storage 128 GB (expandable via microSD memory card up to 1 TB) back camera‌ – main: 50 megapixels (f/1.8)

– ultrawide: 5 megapixels (f/2.2)

– depth of field: 2 megapixels (f/2.4) Frontal camera 8 megapixels (f/2.2) Drums 5,000 mAh, charging up to 25 watts Operational system Android 12 (One UI Core 4.1) connectivity USB-C port, dedicated headphone jack (3.5mm), 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS Most fingerprint reader, dual SIM card slot and Dolby Atmos dimensions 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 grams Colors blue, copper and black

Initially, Samsung Brazil reported that the cell phone had recharge of up to 15 watts. But the company informed after the publication of this article that the maximum power, in fact, is 25 watts. The text was updated at 1:32 pm.