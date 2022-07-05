Galaxy: understand differences between Samsung’s cell lines | Cell

Samsung is one of the largest cell phone manufacturers on the planet, which presents a varied catalog of devices for its consumers. On the Brazilian website alone, the South Korean giant has 35 smartphone options, all under the name Galaxy, but divided between the M, A, S, Z and Note lines. The letters that accompany the devices are indicative of their unique characteristics, as well as the folding of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the compatibility with the S Pen — the brand’s smart pen — on the Galaxy Note 20.

Future customers may feel confused when choosing a Samsung cell phone because they are not familiar with this division. To better understand and help when choosing, the TechTudo separated the lines that are still marketed by the company in Brazil and what the nomenclatures offer to the public, in addition to remembering some of those that have already passed through the market.

🔎 Samsung prepares new version of Galaxy S21 FE cheaper and without 5G

2 of 5 Galaxy Z in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy Z in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Inaugurated in 2019 with the emergence of the Galaxy Z Fold flexible screen phone, the Z nomenclature began to indicate Samsung devices that would have the screen fold as their main feature. After a controversial launch, with users describing cracked screens, after a short time of use, the manufacturer managed not only to create new models, such as the Galaxy Z Flip — with a different fold from the base model, but also to evolve the devices over the years. releases, paying attention to resistance.

In addition to the folding screen, Samsung’s Z-line devices also have premium features. The most current models are compatible with the 5G network. Although they fill the eyes of technology enthusiasts, because they are high-end products, cell phone prices can drive away some consumers looking for more affordable devices. Currently, the company sells, in Brazil, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, found on Amazon for R$4,314 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for R$10,607.

Check out all the details of Samsung folding phones in the video below

Check out all the details of Samsung folding phones

The Galaxy S line is made up of state-of-the-art cell phones with newly launched processors, powerful cameras and innovative features. The latest device, launched by the manufacturer earlier this year, was the Galaxy S22, which features line variations with the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra and starts at R$5,236 on Amazon.

3 of 5 Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Among the specifications that help identify the Galaxy S22 as a top-of-the-line cell phone model is the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 50 MP camera and 5G internet support.

Meet the Galaxy S22 line in the video below

Galaxy S22: check out 7 facts about the Samsung cell phone

But Samsung’s catalog isn’t just top-of-the-line phones. For those looking for basic or intermediate models, the manufacturer maintains the A line. Among the devices with simpler configurations is the Galaxy A01 Core, with 32 GB of storage and two 13 MP rear cameras — found for R$ 729 on Amazon.

4 of 5 Samsung’s intermediaries have IP67 certification, for protection from water and dust — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Samsung’s intermediaries have IP67 certification, for protection from water and dust — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

From the A51 number onwards, the specifications are a little more powerful and smartphones are considered intermediate. Among the examples is the recently launched Galaxy A53 — with 5G internet support and a 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the device features a triple 64 MP camera, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. , with microSD (for R$ 2,528).

Comprised only of devices sold on e-commerce, the Galaxy M line also houses cell phones ranging from basic to intermediate. The models have a large screen, good battery capacity and attractive specifications for those looking for a smartphone that meets everyday demands well.

5 of 5 Galaxy M22 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy M22 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Among the highlights of the line is the Galaxy M22, with a 5,000 mAh battery. The model, marketed in Brazil since September 2021, features a 6.4-inch screen, four cameras with a 48 MP main sensor, 128 GB storage and fast charging support. The smartphone appears for R$ 1,592 on Amazon.

In the past, Samsung also marketed other models of the Galaxy line, discontinued over the years. Among the smartphones that passed through the giant’s store are Nexus, also called Galaxy X. The smartphone arrived in Brazil in February 2012 and was the result of a partnership between Samsung and Google. The device ran version 4.2 (Jelly Bean) of Android in the pure version, without modifications by manufacturers.

Video: learn all about Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus: know everything

In 2019, Samsung discontinued the Galaxy J line. Smartphones were among the brand’s intermediaries and used to please, mainly, for having more affordable prices. At the time, the manufacturer said that the line would be replaced by phones with the nomenclature A.

Finally, the latest line to say goodbye to the giant’s catalog was the Galaxy Note. Considered high-end devices, cell phones had as their main features large screens and S Pen compatibility. The latest model released by Samsung was the Galaxy Note 20 in 2020. Its specs were added to the S-line Ultra model, which inherited smart pen compatibility, this year.