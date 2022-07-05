game has 3 goals disallowed in the 2nd half

Tonight was not a lucky night for Bragantino. Playing at home, the São Paulo team lost to Botafogo by 1 to 0 and was just one point outside the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

Some details of the defeat caught the attention of the fans: the Bragança Paulista team had, only in the 2nd half, three goals disallowed by the referee.

The first invalidated move took place around 15 minutes into the final stage, when the match was still 0-0. In a beautiful shot by Sorriso, Artur played over Gatito Fernández and swung the nets to Bragantino. VAR, however, caught an offside from the striker.

Practically in the next move, Botafogo had a failure by Léo Ortiz and opened the scoring with Vinicius Lopes, frustrating the fans at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.

Needing to reverse the result to distance itself from the Z4, Bragantino launched the attack and even, for a few seconds, tied the game in the 24th minute: in a free kick by Hyoran, defender Natan headed and won Gatito. The player, however, “repeated” Artur and was offside in a new VAR analysis.

There was still time for Léo Ortiz to try to redeem himself from the failure in the carioca goal. In a new ball raised in the area, the defender, a few steps from the post, pushed the ball into the goal. This time, the linesman nailed the irregularity and alerted the field referee.

Bragantino’s “bad luck”, of course, went viral on social media. Some fans were surprised by the sequel. There were, however, Botafogo fans irritated by the fragility of the team’s defense.

See some reactions:

