GCDR Gemeses becomes national champion of canoeing clubs

The GCDR Gemeses achieved the title of National Canoeing Champion and the Náutico de Fão of runner-up, during the National Championship of Esperanças III, which gathered in Gemeses about 800 athletes. During the past weekend, more than 1300 athletes competed in Esposende, in a program that involved four different modalities.

The program started on Saturday, at the Henrique Medina Secondary School, with the 2nd stage of the 3×3 National Basketball Circuit, in a joint organization of the Esposende City Council, the Portuguese Basketball Federation, the Basketball Association Braga and the Esposende Sports Association. It was a stage open to the sub-13, sub-15, sub-17 and senior levels, male and female. 33 teams participated, in a total of 125 athletes.

Also on Saturday, at the Pavilhão Desportivo de Fão, the 13th Open Poomsae de Esposende took place, organized by the Taekwondo Clube de Esposende and which had 142 athletes from all over the country. Regarding the club’s results, the athletes André Cardoso, Marta Cardoso and the pair Marta Cardoso/Renato Miranda climbed to the highest place on the podium, while Mateus Calheiros, Renato Miranda, the pair André Cardoso/Matilde Cunha and the trio Tiago Martins /Miguel Ramião/Tomás Martins reached 2nd place. Maria Neto, Maria Gonçalves, Luís Neto, Alice Couto, Matilde Cunha, the pair Matilde Neto/Mateus Calheiros and the trio Marta Martins/Maria Neto/Maria Gonçalves achieved honorable third places.

At the collective level, Taekwondo Clube de Esposende took 2nd place in the Men’s and Women’s Kup Team.

This weekend also hosted the last round of the Concelhio de Veterans Championship, with the Sargaceiros Stadium, in Apulia, as the setting. The championship that started in January had the participation of 12 teams, with the Esposende Sports Association becoming champion, with 31 points, followed by the Esposende Surf Team, with 28 points and DR Estrelas de Faro, with 27 points. . Also in this championship, the best scorer trophy was awarded to the athlete Romeu Mota, from the CSJ Mar team. ADRC Fonte Boa / Rio Tinto won the Discipline Cup.