Globo shows today the film Sem Reservas

Want to know what is the film that will be shown at Globo’s Afternoon Session on 07/05?

Then you’ve come to the right place! Every day we publish the trailer and the main information of the film shown in the afternoons of the main broadcaster in the country.

THE Afternoon session is one of the most traditional cinema spaces on Brazilian television and its classic vignette with the characteristic narration that exalted the facts of “a group of noise” that “made a lot of confusion” are a classic of Brazilian TV.

Film that will be on the Afternoon Session today

You came here wanting to know what is the name of the movie of this afternoon’s session, right? So, check out everything about the movie on Globo below.

15:30 – Afternoon Session – No Reservations Today’s movie in the Afternoon Session will be No Reservations, starring Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, AJ McCloud.a. What is the movie’s story? Kate Armstrong is the chef at an upscale Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way. His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her 9-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine. The film starts right after O Cravo e a Rosa. If you want to know everything about the movie just click on the link below and check out the movie trailer! What are the movies in the afternoon session this week?

If you missed the schedule someday, we’ve prepared the list below with all the movies that aired in the Afternoon Session this week:

Monday: The Pink Panther 2 Tuesday: No Reservations Wednesday: Our Life with Dogs Thursday: The Interns Friday: Kung Fu Panda 3

So, are you enjoying this week’s movies? Leave a comment to let us know which one you liked the most!