Gmail’s New Look Launched for Everyone

The new look of Gmail for desktop finally started rolling out to all users this week. The style is marked by a bluish interface, rounded shapes and a sidebar with quick access to Chat, Spaces and Meet.

This novelty was in preview since February and now comes definitively to people. In the five months of testing, Google fixed some things and brought the option to modify some things for those who didn’t like the change.

This is the new look with blue colors and no sidebar if you prefer (Image: Playback/Google)

The first notable change is the Material You-inspired style and all-blue color scheme, as before, colors were restricted to the menus to the left of messages, where Inbox, Starred, Deferred, and others are positioned. In addition to these elements, which turn blue when selected, unread emails also have this lighter hue.

Gmail kept the theme system, so the user can change it to the color he wants, including the possibility of adopting the dark mode. Just click on the gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen and choose “see all” to review the available options. Those who aren’t comfortable with the changes can revert to the old gray background or use an image from Google Photos.

Sidebar can be hidden

One of Gmail’s biggest revamps was the arrival of the clunky sidebar. It was created to house Google’s main products, in addition to the email manager, but it takes up unnecessary space in the left corner of the screen.

The initial layout didn’t allow you to delete this bar, but the finished version did. You can omit unused icons, like Spaces, Meet or Chat, and even remove all shortcuts altogether, which makes Gmail more similar to the old style. Just go to the gear icon, look for “Custom” in the “Chat and Meet” option and uncheck both checkboxes.

You can uncheck the options and hide the sidebar (Image: Playback/Google)

Once this is done, the sidebar will disappear and you will gain more screen space to view your emails. This is a way to migrate to the new must-have experience without giving up the old standard. In addition, the so-called “hamburger button”, used to collapse the sidebar, is now used to hide Gmail controls, a much more useful feature than less used software.

For now, the program still allows you to return to the old standard, but this will no longer be possible in a few days, so the best thing to do is customize everything and accept the renewed look of Gmail for desktop. According to Google, the distribution of the visual should take place throughout the month of July, so those who haven’t received it should wait a few more days.