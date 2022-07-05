Google Chrome fixes serious flaw used in attacks; update now

Google Chrome received a new update this week with the main objective of fixing a zero-day vulnerability that was already being exploited by malicious actors around the world. The browser version 103.0.5060.114, now available for download, promises to fix the problem and make its users safer.

“Zero-day” flaws or vulnerabilities are those that are discovered at the same time that they are already being exploited by hackers or malicious programs. The bug in question for Google’s browser was codenamed CVE-2022-2294 and is the fourth zero-day vulnerability found in Chrome in 2022.

As the patch update has just been released, Google declined to provide details on how the flaw is exploited and what problems it may be causing its users. The company says it will offer more information when more users have updated and are safe.

We only know that it is a vulnerability based on WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communications), which can cause program crashes to circumvent system security measures.

Update now!

As this is a flaw that is already being exploited, it is highly recommended that you update your browser as soon as possible. To do this in Chrome, just access the menu (“three dots” button), select the “Help” tab and then click “About Google Chrome”. In the default configuration, the browser will open a new tab with information about the current version and download the update automatically.