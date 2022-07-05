Hailed as an “idol of a generation”, Valdivia thanks Palmeiras and gets emotional

Chile’s Valdivia recently announced his retirement from the pitch. Idol of a generation of Palmeiras, the former midfielder recorded an emotional video thanking the fans for the affection and took the opportunity to declare himself to the palm trees.

“I decided to make this video to thank you, because I received a lot of messages from you (fans), of affection, love, respect, thanks… And actually I’m the one who has to thank you. I arrived in 2006 as a totally unknown guy, and even then I I felt your affection. We went through many difficult times and many good times”, said the Magician, as he was known.

“It’s hard to say, the emotion comes, the good and bad moments… And I’m happy and proud to be part of the history of the club, of the greatest champion in Brazil. From my heart, thank you very much. I’m touched by the messages you always send me. sent, even away from the club. I want you to know that I am very proud to be part of this history. Thank you, thank you very much”, added Valdivia.



The club took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Chilean through its website. “An absolutely different vision of the game. The Chilean ace saw his teammates in the field like few others and was capable of changing the landscape of a match with a single pass. That’s why his nickname: Mago. . It was a legitimate number 10.”

“(…) Unfortunately, (Valdivia) lived with some injuries throughout his career at Verdão. Even so, he is the foreigner who most played for the Greatest Champion in Brazil, alongside Paraguayan Arce, with 241 matches, and he rocked the nets 41 times. Thank you, Mago! Your talent and your irreverence will be forever in our history!”, concluded Palmeiras in the official note.

For Palmeiras, Valdivia was champion of São Paulo in 2008 under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. In addition, he was an important player in winning the Copa do Brasil in 2012 and the Campeonato Brasileiro da Série B in 2013. The player also participated in the beginning of the winning campaign of the 2015 Copa do Brasil.

After his second spell at Palmeiras, Valdivia also had spells at Al Wahda-EAU, Colo-Colo-CHI, Morelia-MEX, Mazatlán-MEX, Union La Calera-CHI and Necaxa-MEX.

