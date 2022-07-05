HBO MAX | Discover five book-based productions to collect at the 2022 Book Biennial

Advertising

The Bienal is taking place in São Paulo and there fans will be able to collect these iconic films and series based on literary works.

The Book Biennial 2022, one of the main literary events in Brazil, started last Saturday, 02/10, in São Paulo. To get in the mood and take advantage of the event to collect your favorite stories, the HBO Max listed five iconic book-based productions.

LION: A JOURNEY HOME

Advertising

Based on the novel by Saroo Brierley, ‘A Long Journey Home’, which tells the story of the author himself, an Indian who 25 years after being adopted by a loving Australian couple, embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find his old family. In the plot, the young man travels thousands of kilometers in search of his brother and mother, facing adult life dilemmas and searching for his origins.

IN THE WORLD OF THE MOON

With ten episodes, No Mundo da Luna, which will premiere on HBO Max on a date yet to be defined, tells the story of Luna (Marina Moschen), a young woman who comes from a gypsy family and is a recently graduated journalist. To get closer to the profession, she ends up accepting to make a horoscope for a news portal using cards from the gypsy deck. What she doesn’t realize is that the letters inherited from her family — and with centuries of history — speak to her. Literally. The series is based on the book of the same title by Carina Rissi.

Photo: Publicity / Reproduction

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND

My Brilliant Friend is an eight-episode series based on the books by renowned author Elena Ferrante. Narrated by Elena Greco, the protagonist is an author who decides to write her childhood memories after receiving a phone call about the disappearance of her old best friend. The episodes then tell about the lives of two girls from Naples who live the experiences of childhood and adolescence in post-World War II Italy.

Photo: Publicity / Reproduction

THE DRAGON’S HOUSE, PRELUDE TO GAME OF THRONES

Advertising

Based on “Fire & Blood” by George RR Martin, the series that debuts on HBO Max on August 21 is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Executive produced by George RR Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnick, the series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans with cast additional including Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Photo: Publicity / Reproduction

BIG LITTLE LIES

Based on the book by Liane Moriarty (Little Big Lies) and with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley at the helm of a large cast, this two-season HBO drama series depicts a group of mothers in Monterey, California. In this award-winning production – which has won 8 Emmys® from a total of 21 award nominations – the protagonists’ seemingly perfect lives fall apart when they become embroiled in a murder investigation.

In addition to these productions, HBO Max also has a wide selection of titles inspired by books. From great classics of world dramaturgy such as The Hunger Games and Comer Pray e Amar to novelties such as Wanted and Teenage Kiss, which will arrive in the catalog later this year.

About HBO Max

Advertising

HBO Max™ is a streaming platform that offers the best entertainment, with the widest variety of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages and from iconic brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Max Originals and blockbusters. , as well as content for kids and families. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower advertising-supported pricing tier in June 2021. Currently available in 61 countries, HBO Max has begun its global expansion into Latin American and Caribbean markets. , followed by its firsts in the Nordic and Iberian countries, the Netherlands, as well as Central and Eastern Europe.

HBO Max Brazil Communication

PR Agency | Weber Shandwick Brazil