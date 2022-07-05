How employees are increasingly watched over by remote-working bosses

woman in front of computer

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

For a company employee, monitoring creates a work culture where any missteps can be identified and punished.

Joshua knows that having his work monitored is part of his job.

His employer, a London-based money market broker, uses a software system that automatically tracks his activity. Joshua’s last name has been withheld to protect his job security.

Every detail of your work computer has been optimized to allow you to monitor it: from the screen turn off time, set to the lowest setting so that the boss can more easily check if it is idle, to an instant chat tool , designed specifically for use in any communication with colleagues.

He works from home on the premise that his boss can verify any login or keyboard or mouse tap.

