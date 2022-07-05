How to see or change my zip code on Spotify | Family Plan

If you’re a Family subscriber, it’s important to know how to see your zip code on Spotify. The music streaming service offers the family plan, for up to 6 people, as long as they are all registered at the same address.

Only the admin profile of the family group can see or change the zip code on Spotify. With each change, a verification message is sent to all participants to keep the plan active.

How to see or change zip code using Spotify

In the browser, access your Spotify account at https://www.spotify.com/br/account/; Then, access the “Premium Família” tab; Learn how to see the zip code on Spotify (Screenshot: André Magalhães) All group members are displayed on the screen. At the bottom, you can check the registered address; If you want to change the zip code, select “Change address” and confirm the request; Finally, enter the new address in the search and save the change. Change Spotify Family plan address (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

What happens when I change my zip code on Spotify?

After you change your plan address, Spotify will send a verification email message to all members of your family group. In this case, each person has up to 7 days to enter the new address and confirm the process.

If verification fails, that person’s account is removed from the group, loses the Premium version benefits, and cannot join any Duo or Family plans for one year. However, it is still possible to use the free plan and upgrade to the paid version with an individual subscription.