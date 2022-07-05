‘I can’t abandon my students’: Ukrainian teachers who turned soldiers and continue to teach

Sophie Williams

BBC News, Kyiv

4 July 2022

Credit, VICTOR SHCHADEY photo caption, Fedir Shandor teaches in the trenches in eastern Ukraine.

It’s an ordinary Monday morning in Ukraine and Fedir Shandor is starting his internet connection to teach his classes online.

The university professor has been teaching virtually since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. In recent months, Shandor has continued to teach online for another reason as well: he is on the front lines of the conflict with Russia.

The 47-year-old signed up for the army after the Russian invasion but was worried because he wanted his students to continue studying.

The result of this? He lectures twice a week on his cell phone on topics such as tourism and sociology straight from the trenches.

“I’ve been teaching for 27 years. I can’t just give it up. That’s what I’m good at,” he tells the BBC.

Shandor has been teaching while in the military since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

He enlisted because he wanted to fight for his country and protect his wife and their daughter. “I had to stop the Russians before they came to my house,” he says.

Credit, Anton Tselovalnyk photo caption, Anton Tselovalnyk has been teaching his students about architecture

His dedication to work also helped him maintain high attendance figures in his classes.

“Even students who used to miss classes now attend them all,” says one of her students, Iryna, 20. “He always told us that we have to be smart, that we are fighting for a smart nation,” adds the young woman.

background noise

But teaching in the trenches is not easy, and students have had to get used to hearing bombings in the background.

“During a class, the sounds were very loud and the students heard everything. Soon I hid in the trenches and continued teaching”, he says.

In the midst of the conflict, he also managed to show his students the shrapnel and teach them about different missiles.

Shandor’s classes are also new to his fellow soldiers, who often track these moments and take pictures of him at work.

One of these photos, in which he appears holding his cell phone in a trench, was shared on the internet and went viral in Ukraine. Since then, several artists from all over the country have made drawings and caricatures of the moment.

Credit, Anton Tselovalnyk photo caption, Sometimes the noise of the bombings disrupts classes

The “Best Distraction”

Shandor isn’t the only teacher fighting on the front lines of conflict. According to Ukraine’s Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet, around 900 teachers have joined the Armed Forces so far.

“We are proud of each of them,” he said. “We also have people who have joined the Ukrainian armed forces in the Ministry of Education,” added the minister.

Another case is that of Anton Tselovalnyk.

His classes were canceled for the first two weeks of the war, but after a while, the schools where he had worked started sending messages asking for help.

The 42-year-old responded immediately, choosing to teach directly from the trenches or in nearby barracks. Nothing can stop him, not even the cold.

He says that in the beginning it was not about teaching the children, but about talking and supporting each other. “Children used to go to school every day and suddenly everything stopped.”

Tselovalnyk has been teaching his students, from elementary to high school, about architecture.

“The most important thing now is to maintain the connection between your past and your future. Teaching now is also like that for me”, he says.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Many had to learn new skills in Ukraine because of the war

One of his students, 17-year-old Viktoria Volkova, says Tselovalnyk’s classes are fun and help keep the students in good spirits.

“It’s the best distraction,” says the young woman. She says that her teacher often shows the class the surroundings of the place where he is, tells about the trenches he helped build and the places where he sits to watch the stars.

“He is thoughtful and affectionate during classes. He always asks for comments and tries to make the subject interesting for us,” adds Volkova.

virtual surgery

Other teachers, like Maksym Kozhemiaka, use their medical knowledge to help the military in Ukraine.

Credit, State University of Zaporiyia photo caption, Kozhemiaka classes allow students to continue learning in the midst of war

The 41-year-old professor of traumatology at Zaporizhzhia State University realized he could be useful at the city’s military hospital and offered to help.

After a few days working on site, he found a way to help his students continue their studies as well.

“We thought we could take classes online,” he says. “We already had online teaching experience during covid”, he points out.

And so, after the first two difficult weeks of the war, Kozhemiaka resumed teaching by allowing his students to virtually observe him as he performed surgery.

It uses a combination of live classes and augmented reality for students to participate and discuss surgeries even in their own homes.

“We’ve been teaching doctors and young students how to treat combat wounds,” he explains.

Daryna Bavysta follows Kozhemiaka’s virtual classes and says she has learned a lot.

“Now I understand everything that happens in the operating room,” he says. “Maksym explains everything during his surgeries live online: what he’s doing and how,” he says.

But she is worried about her teacher. “It’s not just psychologically difficult, but also physically: you want to give everything to the people you’re treating. Our soldiers,” she says.

For Kozhemiaka, dropping out of classes was not an option.

“Teaching is my life’s work,” he says. “I couldn’t give up. We were on the right path as a country before the war and we still are, so we need to fight together for our victory and stay united.”

“It’s important to keep working on what you were doing before. Why should a war stop us?”

Collaboration by Svitlana Libet.