‘I can’t abandon my students’: Ukrainian teachers who turned soldiers and continue to teach

  • Sophie Williams
  • BBC News, Kyiv

Fedir Shandor teaches in the trenches in eastern Ukraine.

It’s an ordinary Monday morning in Ukraine and Fedir Shandor is starting his internet connection to teach his classes online.

The university professor has been teaching virtually since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. In recent months, Shandor has continued to teach online for another reason as well: he is on the front lines of the conflict with Russia.

The 47-year-old signed up for the army after the Russian invasion but was worried because he wanted his students to continue studying.

The result of this? He lectures twice a week on his cell phone on topics such as tourism and sociology straight from the trenches.

