‘I hope it’s the last time I have to talk about it’

Nasser Al-Khelaifi disliked question about possible PSG search for Zinedine Zidane

This Tuesday (5th), the PSG presented Christophe Galtier as new coach, after announcing in the morning the resignation of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

During Galtier’s press conference, journalists also fired questions at the Paris president, Nasser Al-Khelaifiwho did not like a question at all.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

After the coach had concluded his reasoning, a reporter asked Al-Khelaifi about the rumors that Galtier was PSG’s “plan B”, as the board’s real desire was to have Zinedine Zidane in charge.

Nasser, in turn, assured that this is not true and was hard to prevent further asking about the topic.

“I didn’t speak to Zidane, as I said in my previous interview (to the French newspaper Le Parisien). I love Zizou, as a player and as a coach. But, while I have enormous respect, I didn’t speak to him (to be a PSG coach)”, he assured.

“Christophe Galtier was our #1 choice to coach. He’s here with us now, and I’m very satisfied and happy,” he continued.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“I hope this is the last question on this matter (Zidane). Thank you,” he concluded.

Zidane has been without a club since May 27, 2021, when he left the command of Real Madrid.

In this more than a year without work, the ace was speculated in several great teams in Europe, but he still doesn’t agree with anyone.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi during a PSG press conference, July 5, 2022 EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

according to channel RMC Sport, Zizou dreams of managing the French national teamwhich must have a change of command after the dispute of the 2022 World Cupat the end of the year.