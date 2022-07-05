‘I want to pass the baton’ Rolling Stone

Director Explained How Running The Avatar Franchise Is Too Much Of His Time – And Wants To Focus On Other Interesting Projects

the iconic director James Cameron revealed how you can not drive Avatar 4 and 5. Since the original film’s release in 2009, the franchise has not had another release but the sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Watershould finally hit Brazilian theaters on December 15, 2022

It is worth remembering how the third film, also directed by Cameronwas filmed shortly after The Water Pathand the release is scheduled for 2024. Meanwhile, Avatar 4 and 5 have not yet gone into production, although they may not be directed by the original director – and he justified this possible decision.

“The movies avatar themselves consume everything. I have a few other things that I develop with and they’re also quite exciting,” the filmmaker said in an interview with empire. “Over time – I don’t know if after film three four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director I trust to take over, so I can do other things that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not, I don’t know.”

“Everything I need to say about family, sustainability, climate, the natural world, the topics that matter to me in real life and my film life, I can say on this screen,” he continued. James Cameron. “I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a formidable one.

Three is in the can, so it will be released regardless. I really hope we get to make four or five movies because it’s a great story, after all.

avatar 2 wins trailer with beautiful visuals and never-before-seen landscapes; watch

Avatar: The Way of the Waters – title of the sequence avatar(2009) – won first trailer. Teaser highlights landscapes of pandoramany never seen in the franchise’s debut film, and interaction between animals, humans, and the na’vi – name of the alien species.

Directed by James Cameron, the film has suffered from delays since the first estimated release date, in 2014. The film should hit theaters in December this year. Filmmaker also prepares third and fourth films of avatar.

Cast will have the return of the stars of the first feature and new characters. Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet are some of the names.

Cameron also signs production alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

Check out trailer of avatar 2:

What is the story of Avatar 2?

The sequel promises to show the life of JakeSully (Sam Worthington), former marine, alongside neytiri (Zoe Saldana) 14 years after the events of the debut feature. The second and third films will be set in aquatic locations on the planet. pandora. The premiere date is December 16, 2022, while the next three films in the franchise are expected to hit theaters in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

