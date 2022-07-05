In the game against Sport alone, Cruzeiro lost about R$230 thousand with an ‘invasion’ of fans – Rádio Itatiaia

The approximately eight thousand fans who, according to the calculations of military police who worked at Mineirão in Cruzeiro’s 2-1 over Sport, last Tuesday (28), entered the stadium without paying, would represent a value close to R$ 230. thousand in the gross income of the match based on the average ticket over the payers in the match.

That night, the total audience at Gigante da Pampulha was 39,032 people, but those paying 34,909. As gross income reached BRL 1,008,670.50, the average ticket price was BRL 28.89.

These R$ 28.89 multiplied by eight thousand give R$ 231,120.00. Still based on the financial report of the match, it would be about R$ 120 thousand more liquid.

Last Friday (1), in the 2-0 over Vila Nova-GO, once again many fans entered Mineirão without paying.

This situation is caused by a scam applied by fans who take advantage of the fact that the tickets are virtual, in PDF format, which causes two situations: the sharing of an entry between several people or even the falsification of the document using game tickets passed with the exchanged data.

In the case of a shared game ticket, the turnstile only reads the first one that passes through the system. The others are not recognized and this causes crowding at the entrance. The counterfeit ticket is also not recognized and causes the same situation.

With the turmoil and the start of the match approaching, pressure from the fans occurs and, for safety, the turnstiles are released, passing through it people who have tickets for the match, but do not need to show them, and also those who carry shared tickets or tampered with.

As this type of situation happens in all Cruzeiro games at Gigante da Pampulha with good audiences, the damage to the club’s coffers is considerable with what it is failing to collect with the invasion of public.