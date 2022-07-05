Inter try to break recent history of falls in the round of 16 in South American tournaments | International

Inter tries to break another mark besides turning the advantage of Colo Colo in the duel this Tuesday, at 21:30, in Beira-Rio, for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. Colorado was eliminated precisely in the round of 16 in the last two participations in Libertadores (remember in the videos at the end of the text).

The current phase that Colorado is in has opened wounds on fans. There were two recent eliminations on the account against Boca Juniors, in 2020, and Olimpia, in 2021. The last time Inter advanced to the quarterfinals in a continental competition was in the 2019 Libertadores.

In 2020, the team led by Abel Braga, lost the first leg to Boca Juniors by 1 to 0 in the middle of Beira-Rio. However, he returned the same score at Bombonera, with an own goal by Frank Fabra. The elimination came on penalties, taking 5 to 4. The boy Peglow hit the final kick out.

With tickets sold out, Inter expects around 40,000 fans against Colo-Colo

Last year, with Diego Aguirre at the head of the team, the opponent was Olimpia in the same phase. The Paraguayans were even in Inter’s key in the group stage and were even thrashed by 6 to 1 in Beira-Rio.

In the round of 16, there were two draws at 0-0. The return game took place in Beira-Rio and Colorado even had a penalty in normal time. Edenilson, who had never missed a charge for the gaucho club, missed precisely this one. Aguilar defended and ended the streak.

The match, as well as against Boca, was decided on alternating charges. This time, the failure came through Thiago Galhardo, who knocked him out. The final hit was made by ex-Santista Derlis Gonzáles to eliminate Inter. The score on the charges? Again the 5 to 4.

1 of 1 Peglow cries after missing the last penalty against Boca — Photo: Staff images/CONMEBOL Peglow cries after missing the last penalty against Boca – Photo: Staff images/CONMEBOL

The last time Inter passed the round of 16 in continental competitions was in 2019. Then coached by Odair Hellmann, the team dispatched Nacional, with 1-0 wins away and 2-0 at home, but fell in the quarterfinals to Flamengo, who would be the champion of that edition. Colorado took 2-0 at Maracanã and was tied 1-1 at Beira-Rio.

Inter in the recent round of 16 of the Libertadores

Inter 0 x 1 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors 0 (5) x (4) 1 Inter

Olympia 0 x 0 Inter

Inter 0 (4) x (5) 0 Olympia

Inter loses on penalties to Olimpia and is eliminated from Libertadores

After beating Chile 2-0 at the Monumental David Arellano, Colorado needs to win by at least three goals at home to win the spot in normal time. If they overcome the opponent by two goals difference, they will face another decision on penalties.

To break the recent record, management bets on the strength of Beira-Rio. The crowd mobilized to help the team and sold out tickets – 40 thousand Colorados are expected.

The match with Colo-Colo will be played this Tuesday, at 21:30. The duel is valid for the return of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana.