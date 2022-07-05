It matched! Santa Cruz announces Chiquinho’s return with Tinder coral; watch video | Holy Cross

Now it’s official! Earlier this Tuesday night, Santa Cruz announced the hiring of midfielder Chiquinho, who is scheduled to arrive this Wednesday in Recife. The 32-year-old player has top signing status for Serie D and won a personalized ad – with the right to match with the club on “Tinder coral” (see video above) .

In the ad, Tricolor discards famous Chicos – such as the singers Chico Buarque and Chico César, and the character Chico Bento, from Monica’s Gang, for example. And then “match” with Chiquinho. The action garnered praise from fans on social media.

Tricolor’s highlight in 2020 and 2021, the midfielder was free on the market since he ended his contract with Dibba Al Fujairah, from the United Arab Emirates. There, in 27 matches, he scored 13 goals. The Dubai team even ended up as Division 1 champions, gaining access.

The midfielder also has stints in Vitória, Coritiba, Flamengo, Santos, Fluminense, Ponte Preta, among others, as well as experiences in football in China and Japan.

Chiquinho, however, will have to wait to debut for Santa Cruz. As it is an international transfer, the player will only be released to act from the 18th of July, when the window opens.

In this way, he should only make his debut for Tricolor in the second phase of Serie D, if the Pernambuco club confirms the classification. They need a win in the two remaining games: against ASA, on Sunday, in Arapiraca, and against Lagarto, on the 16th, at Arruda.