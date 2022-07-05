Ituano vs Cruzeiro: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Ituano and Cruzeiro will face each other this Tuesday, at 7 pm, at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu, in a late game of the 14th round of the Brazilian Series B. The match would be on June 24, but as Paulo Pezzolano’s team faced Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil, the day before, it had to be postponed.

Ituano faces the best visitor in the competition, precisely at the moment of greatest instability as home team. The last victory in this condition was on April 29, against Bahia. Since then, there have been four games without a win at home, with two draws and two defeats. In the last round, Itu’s team lost 2-1 to Criciúma. In the last three games as a visitor, on the other hand, they won two and drew one. Galo is on the edge of the relegation zone, in 16th position, one point more than CSA.

Cruzeiro has the best use as a visitor. Earned 13 points in seven games. He comes from three consecutive victories and can be champion of the round, if he wins this Tuesday night. The team has 37 points, six more than Vasco, in second place. The atmosphere in the Minas Gerais team is very good with the isolated leadership. But the team is keeping its feet on the ground in the speech about access and title, at this point.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game, which will have narration by Rogério Corrêa, comments by Henrique Fernandes and Grafite, in addition to Janette Mara Arcanjo at Central do Apito.

Ituano – Coach: Mazola Junior

Ituano’s only absence for the match will be the right-back Pacheco, who was injured in the match against Guarani and should be out for a long time. His replacement will be the Colombian Córdoba, who has already started against Criciúma. Dudu Vieira, who has served suspension, is back at Mazola’s disposal, but should start on the bench. With this, the starting eleven should be the same as in the previous game, keeping the 3-5-2 scheme.

Ituano’s probable lineup is: Pegorari; Lucas Dias, Rafael Pereira and Bernardo; Córdoba, Caique, Kaio, Gerson Magrão and Mário Sérgio; Aylon and Rafael Elias.

hanging : Roberto, Gersão Magrão, Lucas Dias, Mário Sérgio, Jiménez and Caíque.

: Roberto, Gersão Magrão, Lucas Dias, Mário Sérgio, Jiménez and Caíque. who is out: Pacheco (injured)

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Cruzeiro will not have one of its main players, so far, in Serie B. The midfielder Neto Moura is suspended with the third yellow card. Filipe Machado should occupy the position. In the defense, Eduardo Brock will return to the sector, while in the middle who returns is Willian Oliveira. On the left, it is doubtful whether Rafael Santos will have another chance, taking the place of Matheus Bidu. In attack, Rafa Silva is out again, still with discomfort in his right foot.

Cruzeiro’s probable lineup is: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu (Rafael Santos); Daniel Junior, Luvannor and Edu.

hanging : Luvannor, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo

: Luvannor, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo who is out: Neto Moura

